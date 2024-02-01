Warriors Not Open to Trading Draymond Green, Klay Thompson

For the latest NBA rumors, the Golden State Warriors are reportedly not interested in trading either Draymond Green or Klay Thompson ahead of next Thursday’s deadline.

“The Warriors have no interest in moving Draymond Green or Klay Thompson before the trade deadline,” according to ESPN NBA insider Brian Windhorst.

Speaking on “SportsCenter,” Windhorst also added that Golden State could still trade Chris Paul, who is on an expiring contract, or Andrew Wiggins, who is averaging career lows of 12.5 points and 27.2 minutes per game.

The Warriors have no interest in trading Klay Thompson or Draymond Green, per @WindhorstESPN (https://t.co/YrFEIQUR4B). Andrew Wiggins and Chris Paul are the more likely trade candidates for Golden State. pic.twitter.com/aUclvSb6wu — Evan Sidery (@esidery) February 1, 2024



On Tuesday, Shams Charania of The Athletic reported on FanDuel’s “Run It Back” show that Golden State would be testing the open trade market for veterans Paul, Wiggins, and potentially Thompson.

“They’re gonna take calls on Andrew Wiggins, Chris Paul. Could they get interest even on a guy like Klay Thompson? I think those are very much open conversations for the Warriors. They have to be open-minded,” he said.

Charania also mentioned that Jonathan Kuminga and Brandin Podziemski are two young players the Warriors are “high on” and “want to keep long term.”

“They view [them] as part of their core moving forward,” the NBA insider added.

It makes sense why the Warriors want to retain both Thompson and Green. However, is it the right move?

Through 42 starts, Thompson is averaging 17.6 points, 3.4 rebounds, 2.4 assists, and 30.9 minutes per game. He’s shooting a career-low 42.1% from the field.

Thompson’s 3-point shooting percentage (38.5%) is tied for his career worst. The 11-year veteran’s player efficiency rating (12.7) is also tied for his lowest rating, set in his second season (2012-13).

Though, it’s not all bad. He ranks fifth in the NBA in 3-pointers (143) this season.

“We’re not going to find better players than [Chris Paul & Gary Payton II] in a trade. It’s exceedingly rare to make a deal where you can upgrade your talent to that level.” – Steve Kerr discussing the return of CP3 & GP2 around the trade deadline (via @WillardAndDibs). — 95.7 The Game (@957thegame) February 1, 2024



As for Green, he signed a four-year, $100 million contract extension with the Warriors last July. Will the reward ever outweigh the risk for the two-time All-NBA member? His latest antics with the team are nothing new.

Green served an indefinite suspension that lasted 12 games this season after he delivered a blow to the head of veteran center Jusuf Nurkic in a 119-116 loss to the Phoenix Suns on Dec. 13.

Weeks prior to striking Nurkic, Green put Minnesota Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert in a chokehold during an NBA In-Season Tournament matchup. The Michigan State product was issued a five-game suspension.

The Warriors went 7-5 during Green’s 12 games away from the team. Golden State is 11-13 this season in games that Green isn’t available because of injuries or suspensions. The Dubs are 1-4 since his return.