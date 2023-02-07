On Monday night, the Golden State Warriors won 141-114 over the Oklahoma City Thunder, and the Dubs became the first team in NBA history to score 141 points on only three made free throws. More importantly, this feat was accomplished without Stephen Curry, who remains out indefinitely due to a lower left leg injury.

Golden State stunned thousands of fans at Chase Center, needless to say. Klay Thompson led the Warriors in scoring with 42 points on 15-of-22 (68.2%) shooting from the field and a season-high 12 3-pointers. As a starter, Jordan Poole contributed 21 points and career-best 12 assists as well.

Referring to some NBA betting sites, the Warriors have sixth-shortest odds to win the championship. A few sportsbooks are showing better odds for the Denver Nuggets and Dallas Mavericks.

Klay Thompson tonight: 42 PTS

15-22 FG

12-16 3P His most 3s in a game since 2018… the second most of his career. pic.twitter.com/rzBEoyy68D — StatMuse (@statmuse) February 7, 2023

Thompson now has eight games with 10 or more 3s, second in NBA history behind just Curry. Additionally, the Warriors outscored Oklahoma City 44-26 in the third quarter. They finished 56-of-97 (57.7%) shooting from the floor and 26-of-50 (52%) outside the arc. Their largest lead of the game was by 29 points.

Draymond Green ended his performance with seven points, 10 rebounds, four assists, three steals, and two blocks in 28 minutes of action. “It was a beautiful game to watch him play,” Green said of Thompson’s outing.

“We needed it. It’s been a while since we had a blowout win. It’s good to get this one, especially first game with Steph out. It was good to start off on this foot and try to create some momentum.”

Warriors score 141 points against the Thunder on just three free throws, the most in NBA history in a single game

Thompson (2,088) needs 56 more 3s to pass Paul Pierce (2,143) for 11th on the NBA’s all-time 3-pointers list. Miami Heat guard Kyle Lowry (2,061) trails the two-time All-NBA member by 27 3s.

Although the Warriors recorded game highs of 16 turnovers and 17 fouls, it was still one of their greatest displays of outside shooting in franchise history. This was a much-needed win. They improved to 6-4 in their last 10 contests and rank seventh in the Western Conference standings.

Warriors put up 141 points against the Thunder in their first non-Curry game of this stretch. An easy win. They’re 28-26. At Portland on Wednesday night. — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) February 7, 2023

“This is a confidence booster for sure to play without him, but to see the performance of the team, amazing individual performances we got,” said Golden State coach Steve Kerr.

“That was fun, that was probably the most fun I’ve had watching our team all year. It was a feel-good game for a lot of people and that just really fuels everybody. Hopefully we can keep that going.”