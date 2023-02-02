Warriors’ Stephen Curry, Draymond Green questionable for rest vs. Nuggets

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry and forwards Draymond Green and Andrew Wiggins are listed as questionable for rest for Thursday night’s road game against the Denver Nuggets.

Klay Thompson was downgraded to doubtful for rest as well. Andre Iguodala (hip) is questionable, and the 19-year veteran rounds out the injury report versus Denver.

Referring to a couple of NBA betting sites, the Warriors have fifth-best odds to win the championship. Check out which sportsbooks are showing greater odds for the Boston Celtics, Nuggets, Milwaukee Bucks, and Boston Celtics.

Steph looked tired down the stretch tonight. Don’t be surprised if they rest Steph, Klay, and Draymond tomorrow night at Denver. — TheWarriorsTalk (@TheWarriorsTalk) February 2, 2023

Through 36 starts this season, Curry is averaging 29.7 points, a career-high 6.4 rebounds, 6.4 assists, and 1.0 steal per game. To add to these statistics, the nine-time All-Star is shooting 49.1% from the floor and 42.7% outside the arc.

In Golden State’s 130-119 loss versus the Phoenix Suns on Nov. 16, the guard scored a season-high 50 points 37 minutes of action. He finished 17-of-28 (60.7%) shooting from the field and 7-of-11 (63.6%) beyond the arc.

Warriors’ Stephen Curry, Draymond Green, and Andrew Wiggins are questionable for rest against Nuggets on Thursday

Furthermore, Draymond Green is averaging 7.9 points, 7.5 boards, and 6.8 assists through 46 starts this season. The four-time NBA champ is shooting 51.4% from the floor and 32.5% from 3-point range.

Additionally, for Denver’s injury report, Aaron Gordon (left sprained ankle) is questionable. Jack White (right tibia, fibula) was downgraded to out, and Collin Gillespie (left leg fracture) remains out indefinitely.

Of course, the Nuggets are 7-3 in their last 10 games. But they’ve won just one of their past three contests. Denver is 17-1 in its previous 18 home games. And the Nuggets are 6-1 in their last seven matchups versus Pacific Division opponents.

#Nuggets injury report: Aaron Gordon is questionable with a left ankle sprain. The latest line I'm seeing is DEN -11.5, and I saw on a gambling site (sorry, can't remember which, so can't vouch) that Steph Curry and Klay Thompson are expected to be rested for the #Warriors. — Joel Rush (@JoelRushNBA) February 2, 2023

As for the Warriors, the reigning champs are 6-4 in their previous 10 contests. Wednesday night’s 119-114 loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves ended Golden State’s three-game win streak. Not to mention, the Warriors are 5-2 ATS in their past seven away meetings against Denver.

On Oct. 21, the first head-to-head encounter of the season series, the Nuggets won 128-123 over Golden State. Denver outrebounded the Dubs 41-35. Both teams finished with 10 steals apiece.

Per ESPN’s Basketball Power Index, the Nuggets have a 62.1% chance of defeating Golden State. Sportsbooks show the Warriors as heavy 12-point underdogs. Oddsmakers are expecting the Dubs to play without at least two starters.