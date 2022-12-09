Warriors’ Stephen Curry: ‘I don’t see myself slowing down any time soon’

Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry was named Sports Illustrated’s Sportsperson of the Year on Tuesday, so it should go without saying that the eight-time All-Star doesn’t see himself retiring from the NBA any time soon.

“I told y’all at one point that Tom Brady is at the point of his career where he’s still playing at a high level at what 44 or whatever it is,” said Curry at the Sports Illustrated Sportsperson of the Year Awards. “His example, his advice was just to take it a year at a time.”

Steph Curry was asked at the Sports Illustrated Sportsperson of the Year Awards how long he thinks he can play, his response: “I don’t see myself slowing down any time soon.” At 34-years-old, Curry is averaging 30ppg while shooting 50/43/91 #dubnation pic.twitter.com/TjclHXNNzR — Kylen Mills (@KylenMills) December 9, 2022

“There’s no way to fast-forward,” added the Warriors guard. “It’s not how you got to this point, so don’t rush yourself. Think about how long you can do it. Your body will tell you, and I don’t see myself slowing down any time soon.”

Through 23 starts this season, Curry is averaging 30 points, 6.6 rebounds, 7.0 assists, and 1.0 steal. Plus, he’s shooting 49.9% from the field and 43.2% from three-point range.

Of course, football is different from basketball. Brady is still quarterbacking in the NFL at 45 years old because of his fast release time, training regimen, and healthy diet. The seven-time super bowl champ enjoys playing his sport. His desire to win lives on. That’s the bottom line.

Brady once said, “Yeah, right until you suck — I think that’s a pretty good rule right there.” Curry has won four NBA championships, two MVPs, one Western Conference Finals MVP, and one All-Star Game MVP.

In addition to winning the 2022 NBA Finals MVP, the Warriors guard is the all-time leader in career three-pointers (3,234). In his 14th season, Curry does not suck.

A champion on the court. A champion off the court. Stephen Curry has been named @SInow’s Sportsperson of the Year! 📸 Kohjiro Kinno/Sports Illustrated pic.twitter.com/Kkp1U393gH — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) December 6, 2022

For that reason, he should keep playing until all the wheels fall off. For the eighth time of his NBA career, the Golden State star is leading the league in threes (117).

Not to mention, the Warriors guard ranks eighth in field goals (233), 11th in true shooting percentage (66.4%), 17th in three-point percentage, first in three-point attempts (271), and eighth in player efficiency rating (26.3).

When Curry makes less than 200 threes in a single regular season, only then should there be some concern. Putting aside injuries, the last time the Warriors star made fewer than 200 three-pointers was back in the 2010-11 season.