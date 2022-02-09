Warriors vs Jazz NBA Picks, Betting Trends and Prediction for Tonight’s Game

In tonight’s Western Conference clash, the Golden State Warriors (41-13, 29-21-4 ATS) are playing the Utah Jazz (33-21, 23-30-1 ATS); NBA picks are available here. Will Stephen Curry and the Warriors extend their winning streak to 10 games? In addition to the starting lineups, our top NBA picks and betting trends are featured below.

Warriors vs Jazz Game Information

Date: Wednesday, February 9, 2022

Start time: 10 p.m. ET

Location: Vivint Arena; Salt Lake City, Utah

Warriors vs Jazz NBA Picks and Betting Odds

All Warriors vs Jazz betting odds can be found at BetOnline

Point spread: Warriors +2 (-110) | Jazz -2 (-110)

Best moneyline: Warriors +115 | Jazz -135

Over/Under: 221.5 (-110)

Golden State Warriors Injury Report

SF Andre Iguodala (out) | SG Klay Thompson (out) | PF Draymond Green (out indefinitely) | C Nemanja Bjelica (out indefinitely) | C Kevon Looney (questionable) | C James Wiseman (out indefinitely)

Utah Jazz Injury Report

SF Rudy Gay (questionable) | C Rudy Gobert (out indefinitely) | SF Joe Ingles (out for the season)

Warriors vs Jazz News and Preview | NBA Picks

Additionally, on Monday, in the Warriors’ 110-98 road win versus the Thunder, guard Klay Thompson led his team in scoring with 21 points earned in 29 minutes of action. Guard Stephen Curry added another double-double to his career total, too. He amassed 18 points, 9.0 rebounds and 10 assists in 37 minutes played. Golden State has won nine of its last 10 games. Counting this victory, the Warriors are now 16-9 away, 25-4 at home and 12-11-2 ATS on the road this season.

On the other side, in the Jazz’s 113-104 home win over the Knicks on Monday, guard Donovan Mitchell scored a team-high 32 points in 36 minutes on the court. Forward Bojan Bogdanovic also contributed 20 points, 4.0 rebounds and 1.0 assist in 32 minutes played. Utah has won only four of its previous 10 contests, but the team is on a three-game winning streak. The Jazz are 18-10 at home, 15-11 away and 10-18 ATS at home.

Per ESPN’s Basketball Power Index, the Jazz have a 57.3% chance of winning.

Factoring in other head-to-head matchups, in the past four meetings, the Warriors are a perfect 4-0 against the Jazz. On Jan. 23, 2022, the second time these teams faced off during this regular season, Golden State won 94-92 at Chase Center. The Jazz have not defeated them since Jan. 23, 2021, when they won 127-108 at Vivint Arena.

In other news, Warriors’ center Kevon Looney is listed as questionable for tonight’s contest. He sustained a left quad contusion during a play against the Thunder on Monday. If Looney sits this one out, this noteworthy injury could tip the scale in favor of the Jazz., especially considering Golden State will be without Klay Thompson as well.

Kevon Looney is questionable for tomorrow's game in Utah with a left quad contusion. Happened on a collision while setting a screen last night in OKC. He's played every game this season. The Warriors' only currently healthy true center. Andre Iguodala out with back tightness. — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) February 8, 2022

Warriors vs Jazz NBA Betting Trends | NBA Picks

Golden State is 9-0 SU in its previous nine games played.

The Warriors are 4-1 SU in their past five matchups versus the Jazz.

Also, the total has gone over in five of the Warriors’ last six road contests against the Jazz.

As for the Jazz, they are 4-11-1 ATS in their previous 16 games played.

Not to mention, the total has gone under in Utah’s past five home contests.

For one final point, the Jazz are 5-11 SU in their last 16 games.

Projected Golden State Warriors Starting Lineup

PG Stephen Curry | SG Jordan Poole | SF Andrew Wiggins | PF Otto Porter Jr. | C Kevon Looney

Projected Utah Jazz Starting Lineup

PG Mike Conley | SG Donovan Mitchell | SF Bojan Bogdanovic | PF Royce O’Neale | C Udoka Azubuike

Warriors vs Jazz Prediction | NBA Picks

Moreover, upon further review of these teams’ betting records, Golden State is 35-8 as a favorite, 6-5 as an underdog and 12-11-2 ATS away, while Utah is 32-16 as a favorite, 1-5 as an underdog and 10-18 ATS at home. Oddsmakers are convinced the Jazz should be favored at home. Nevertheless, the Warriors have won the past four matchups against them, and they are on a nine-game winning streak. Klay Thompson’s absence could have been the deciding factor.

Heading into tonight’s intraconference matchup, Utah is a two-point favorite. Despite Golden State losing Andre Iguodala and Draymond Green, the team continues to play some of the best basketball. Can they win without Klay Thompson? Think about picking the Warriors to win, they will cover the spread and the total will go under 221.5. If you want to learn more about NBA betting, check out our handicap betting guide. Other NBA Picks are on the main page.

All betting lines were retrieved from BetOnline. Click below to claim a free bet, if you’re a new customer.