Washington’s Kyle Kuzma has ‘plenty of momemtum’ as a trade target for the Sacramento Kings

Zach Wolpin


Updated 2 hours ago on • 2 min read
Wizards Kyle Kuzma on staying in Washington - 'It's all about my growth'

In the 2023 postseason, the Sacramento Kings ended a 17-year playoff drought. They lost in the first round to the Golden State Warriors in a tough seven-game series. Heading into this offseason, the Kings are looking to add a piece or two to the roster. NBA insiders have linked PF Kyle Kuzma to the Kings in a potential trade. The 27-year-old has spent the last two seasons with the Washington Wizards. 

Jake Fischer of Yahoo Sports had the coverage on Kyle Kuzma gaining traction as a trade target. Kuzma opted out of the final year of the rookie extension he signed in 2021. He was set to make $13 million next season.

After the season he had with Washington, he certainly feels he’s worth more than that. With free agency beginning on Friday at 6:00 pm, Kuzma could be traded as early as this weekend.

Kyle Kuzma could be heading back to the West Coast this offseason if traded to the Kings

Sacramento’s first priority this offseason is to re-sign Domantas Sabonis to a new contract. The Kings are still expected to have a $25 million salary cap range. That is more than enough to potentially acquire Kuzma through a trade.

In his two seasons with the Wizards, Kuzma has had some of the best offensive production of his career. The 2020 NBA champion averaged a career-high (21.2) points per game last season. He was one of three players for the Wizards to average over 20+ points per game in 2022-23.

In the 2021 offseason, the Lakers traded Kuzma and a few other players for PG Russell Westbrook. Jake Fischer reported that the Kings were interested in Kyle Kuzma at that time. There’s a chance they are taking another shot at landing Kuzma during the offseason.

The Kings have an all-star duo in Domantas Sabonis and De’Aaron Fox. They both average over 20+ points per game, similar to what Kuzma saw this season with the Wizards. Bradley Beal and Kristaps Porzingis were both all-stars who averaged 20+ points per game last season. Kyle Kuzma excelled as the third scoring option last season and he could have a similar role with the Kings.

