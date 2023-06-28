In the 2023 postseason, the Sacramento Kings ended a 17-year playoff drought. They lost in the first round to the Golden State Warriors in a tough seven-game series. Heading into this offseason, the Kings are looking to add a piece or two to the roster. NBA insiders have linked PF Kyle Kuzma to the Kings in a potential trade. The 27-year-old has spent the last two seasons with the Washington Wizards.

Jake Fischer of Yahoo Sports had the coverage on Kyle Kuzma gaining traction as a trade target. Kuzma opted out of the final year of the rookie extension he signed in 2021. He was set to make $13 million next season.

After the season he had with Washington, he certainly feels he’s worth more than that. With free agency beginning on Friday at 6:00 pm, Kuzma could be traded as early as this weekend.

Kyle Kuzma has “gained plenty of momentum” as a potential Kings target, per @JakeLFischer pic.twitter.com/56aLSt4WYu — NBACentral (@TheNBACentral) June 28, 2023

Kyle Kuzma could be heading back to the West Coast this offseason if traded to the Kings

Sacramento’s first priority this offseason is to re-sign Domantas Sabonis to a new contract. The Kings are still expected to have a $25 million salary cap range. That is more than enough to potentially acquire Kuzma through a trade.

In his two seasons with the Wizards, Kuzma has had some of the best offensive production of his career. The 2020 NBA champion averaged a career-high (21.2) points per game last season. He was one of three players for the Wizards to average over 20+ points per game in 2022-23.

In the 2021 offseason, the Lakers traded Kuzma and a few other players for PG Russell Westbrook. Jake Fischer reported that the Kings were interested in Kyle Kuzma at that time. There’s a chance they are taking another shot at landing Kuzma during the offseason.

The Kings have an all-star duo in Domantas Sabonis and De’Aaron Fox. They both average over 20+ points per game, similar to what Kuzma saw this season with the Wizards. Bradley Beal and Kristaps Porzingis were both all-stars who averaged 20+ points per game last season. Kyle Kuzma excelled as the third scoring option last season and he could have a similar role with the Kings.