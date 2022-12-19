Is Kyle Kuzma Interested In A Possible Chance To Play In LA Again With LeBron Again?

It’s been extremely rough for the Washington Wizards in their last stretch of games. They are 0-10 in their last ten games and have lost 13 of their last 14. That puts them at 11-20 this season which is third in the Southeast Division and twelfth in the Eastern Conference. One Wizards player has been very open about wanting a trade from the team. This former NBA champion has been rumored to possibly be interested in a reunion with his old team.

Kyle Kuzma spent four seasons with the LA Lakers and won a championship in 2020 with them. His last two seasons with the Lakers were a bit slow as the team signed Anthony Davis. Now, Kuzma is flourishing with the Wizards and is averaging over 20 points per game for the first time in his career. He’s been lighting it up almost every night just to remind all other 29 teams that he could be an asset to them.

Could we see Kyle Kuzma back on the Lakers this season?

Kyle Kuzma is no longer a third or fourth scoring option like he was in his last two seasons with LA. He’s been able to do much more than he ever did with the Lakers. For the 2022-23 season, Kuzma is averaging (21.3) points, (7.7) rebounds, and (3.5) assists per game. The (21.3) points is a career-high for him along with his (35.3) minutes per game and a (46) percent field goal percentage. In an interview with Fox Sports, the 27 year old had this to say about the rumors people have been hearing about a possible return to LA.

“It’s definitely a good thing because at the end of the day, that means I’ve been playing well, and I have value in this league, that a team would want to trade for me. It’s a blessing.” – Kyle Kuzma “But at the same time, I always look back and wish I would’ve gotten the fairer end of the stick a little bit, just with my role and how much I sacrificed. It’s cool to sacrifice. That’s the only way you win championships, everybody has to sacrifice.” – Kyle Kuzma

He was lucky enough to be on a championship team early on in his career and it’s shaped him to be a better player going forward. He knows what a team needs to do to make a championship run and knows what a winning culture feels like. That may be one of his biggest reasons for wanting to leave the Wizards. They are not doing a lot of winning at all.