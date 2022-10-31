NBA
WATCH : Jayson Tatum Hilariously Reacts To Grant Williams’ Batman Interview
On the eve of Halloween, Grant Williams showed that he was in the mood, as he was seen wearing a Batman costume, which Jayson Tatum reacted to in an amusing way.
Williams arrived in his costume, before changing for the game into his strip, then changed back after the game to conduct some interviews before getting home to carve some pumpkins.
Batman, aka @Grant2Will has arrived 🦇🎃#BOSvsWSH pic.twitter.com/7qqZbI5YhY
— Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) October 30, 2022
The Bostion Celtics hosted the Washington Wizards, winning 112-94. It was the closest thing we’d seen to the Finals version of the Celtics from last season, and they really needed a strong game like this to keep the momentum up as they chase for the Eastern Conference title.
Williams was feeling Halloween so much he even conducted his post-game interview in his Batman costume, even speaking the same way the superhero does.
"Yo wtf are you doing"
Jayson Tatum's reaction to Grant Williams' Batman impression 🤣🦇
(via @JaredWeissNBA)pic.twitter.com/40y4wZbUvA
— Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) October 31, 2022
Tatum let Grant know what he thought of his antics, which gave a good reaction from reporters who seen the funny side of Tatum’s comments.
- Magic F Paolo Banchero: ‘I’m planning to play for the Italian national team’
- WATCH : Jayson Tatum Hilariously Reacts To Grant Williams’ Batman Interview
- Myles Turner Practically Begs Indiana To Trade Him With Statement About Lakers
- NBA Player Prop Picks Tonight: Giannis Triple Double Leads Our NBA Best Bets
- WATCH: The Miz predicts Cavaliers will make 2023 NBA Finals
-
NBA2 weeks ago
5 Best NBA Player Props Tonight: Ja Morant Double-Double Leads Our Best Bets
-
NBA1 week ago
Brooklyn Nets vs New Orleans Pelicans Predictions, Betting Picks and Latest Odds
-
NBA2 weeks ago
How to Bet on Phoenix Suns vs Dallas Mavericks in Arizona | Arizona Sports Betting For NBA
-
NBA2 weeks ago
Bogdan Bagdanovic not available for Hawks in season opener vs the Rockets