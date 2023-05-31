Watch Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler’s hilarious reaction to a bumblebee flying nearby his cap during Monday night’s postgame interview, following a 103-84 series-clinching Game 7 win over the Boston Celtics in the 2023 Eastern Conference Finals.

“I got two days to figure that out. We have two days to figure that out before Game 1,” Butler said on preparing for the Denver Nuggets in the NBA Finals, as he noticed something buzzing by. “Oh my God, y’all saw that? Goddamn bumblebee.”

Jimmy Butler ended his Game 7 outing with 28 points, seven rebounds, six assists, and three steals in 44 minutes of action. The six-time All-Star also shot 12-of-28 (42.9%) from the floor and 3-of-7 (42.9%) beyond the arc.

“We stayed together as a group. As a team, we talked about going and getting a tough one on the road. We did just that,” Butler added. “But we’re not satisfied. We’re excited. We’re happy. But we’ve got one more to get.”

It would seem Butler is afraid of the bees but not the C’s.

Watch Jimmy Butler’s hilarious reaction to a bumblebee flying nearby after the Heat’s 103-84 win over the Celtics in Game 7 of the 2023 Eastern Conference Finals

Butler was named Eastern Conference Finals MVP. In the seven-game series, the Heat star averaged 24.7 points, 7.6 rebounds, 6.1 assists, and 2.6 steals. Miami has won 41 straight playoff games when leading by 10 or more points at halftime, the second-longest streak in NBA history behind the Los Angeles Lakers (63 from 1985-2008).

Furthermore, the Heat’s last loss was in 2000 at the New York Knicks. Through 17 appearances this postseason, Butler is averaging 28.5 points, 7.0 boards, 5.7 assists, 2.1 steals, and 39.3 minutes per game.

The Heat forward is shooting 48.3% from the field and 35.6% from 3-point range as well. Watch Butler refuse to hold the ECF trophy below.

Bam offers Jimmy Butler the ECF trophy and he says “no” then says “I’ll hold the next one” 🔥

In the first round, the five-time All-Defensive member became the fifth player in NBA history to record at least 25 points on 50% shooting in six straight games to begin a postseason.

Butler joined LeBron James, Michael Jordan, Bernard King, and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar. In Miami’s 119-114 first-round win in Game 4 over the Milwaukee Bucks, the Heat star scored a playoff career-high 56 points.

Additionally, the Miami Heat are only the third team to advance to the NBA Finals after posting a negative point differential during the regular season. They join the 1956-57 St. Louis Hawks and 1958-59 Minneapolis Lakers.

