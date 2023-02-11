NBA
XBet Has $500 Super Bowl Betting Offer for Eagles vs Chiefs
The Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles will meet at State Farm Arena for the 2023 Super Bowl and XBet is giving fans a chance to cash in by giving away $500 in free bets this weekend.
XBet Super Bowl Free Bet — 50% Deposit Bonus, Up To $500
For the 2023 Super Bowl, new members can take advantage of a 50% deposit bonus worth up to $500 at XBet this weekend.
By signing up to XBet, NFL fans can claim free cash and minimize their risk betting on the Eagles vs Chiefs.
How To Claim Your Free Super Bowl Bets:
- Click to register with XBet
- Deposit $1,000 and receive a 50% deposit bonus
- Receive $500 in free Super Bowl Offers
Terms and Conditions:
- Minimum $20 deposit required
- 50% bonus can be claimed on your first deposit
- Maximum bonus is $500
How To Place A Super Bowl Bet At XBet
After logging on your account, NFL fans can start betting on the Super Bowl with just a touch of a button.
Here’s how to place your first bet on Super Bowl Sunday:
- Find the ‘American Football’ section
- Click on the Super Bowl markets and make a selection
- Place your Super Bowl bet
Why You Should Join XBet For The Super Bowl
XBet is an easy-to-navigate betting platform. NFL fans can cash in on the best odds and betting options.
The online sportsbook is safe and secure, accepting a wide variety of authorized payment methods including credit cards, crypto, Interac and more. With quick processing times, fans can deposit their cash and get to betting on the Super Bowl within seconds.
There are many reasons to start betting at XBet.
Key Reasons to Bet with XBet:
- Better odds and more player props markets
- Bet on in-state teams in college & the pros
- Age restriction: 18 years old
- No ‘Know Your Customer’ or credit checks
- No taxes on winnings
- Bet with crypto
