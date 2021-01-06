NBA
NBA Daily: ‘Education’ Key to Change for Solomon Hill
In the midst of a country-wide push for social justice reform, Basketball Insiders’ David Yapkowitz and the Atlanta Hawks’ Solomon Hill discuss education as the first step toward real change.
Mater Dei High School, the well-known private school located in Orange County, has produced its fair share of NCAA Division I and NBA talent. From recent players such as Stanley Johnson, David and Travis Wear and Jamal Sampson, to early ’90s players such as Reggie Geary and LeRon Ellis, Mater Dei has long been a Southern California high school basketball powerhouse.
And, when Solomon Hill first walked into their gym, he immediately understood the advantages many private high schools have.
“That’s one of the biggest gyms I’ve ever been in,” Hill told Basketball Insiders. “That’s an advantage. That’s just their gym, what about their equipment and their facilities? It gives you advantages.”
Hill attended Fairfax High School, a Los Angeles public school and basketball powerhouse in its own right that often squared off against Mater Dei. Growing up in South Central, Los Angeles, Hill normally would have attended Fremont High School on the Eastside but, before he reached his freshman year, Hill’s father enrolled him in a middle school magnet program that enabled him to attend any high school in the Los Angeles area, including Fairfax.
There, Hill played under the legendary Harvey Kitani. One of the most successful high school basketball coaches in the state of California, Kitani has won three Los Angeles City Section Division I titles, four Los Angeles City championships, and two California State championships. He’s also coached for Team USA’s U17 team, served as a McDonalds All-American coach and took part in both LeBron James’ and Chris Paul’s high school training camps.
Hill knew that, although he still was attending a public school, Fairfax gave him an advantage that kids from his home neighborhood didn’t have, especially when it came to his dream of playing in the NBA. Fairfax’s reputation earned them matchups against some of the top high school basketball programs in the country. Hill recalls playing against other future NBA players throughout his high school career.
“The same guys I’m playing against now are the same guys I’ve been going against since high school,” Hill said. “If you wanted to play in [Los Angeles] and you wanted to find success, it was either you go to Fairfax or Westchester. It’s like trying to go to college, it starts when you pick your high school. I’m picking its history, I’m picking its coaching staff, a lot of it was based on what can that school do for me as far as putting me in a position to make it to the NBA.”
When the NBA decided to finish the 2019-20 season back in July in the Orlando bubble, each player was given the opportunity to include a pre-approved slogan or word on the back of their jersey that was supposed to signify a message pertaining to social justice. Hill chose “education” as the word he wanted to display. Thinking back to his high school days and what he saw growing up, he felt education is the starting point to the greater conversation surrounding social justice.
Had he stayed in his home neighborhood and attended Fremont, Hill’s not sure as to where he would’ve ended up, let alone go on to play college basketball and in the NBA.
“Since I was a kid, I’ve been told that part of the American Dream is hard work. That’s what you’re told, no matter what school you go to,” Hill said. “When you work hard, you reap benefits, you’re able to do more. But if you’re not at the right type of school, your life can be drastically different especially if you’re in a certain area. It can almost mean life or death.”
“We’re not talking about the best player at Fremont, you don’t get too far when you have to go to a school like Fremont.”
“But that’s not fair,” Hill said, “that’s the opposite of what the American Dream… education has been something that’s been told to us as far as you get an education, you go to school and you go to college and these opportunities are provided to you. Let’s be honest, let’s really try to give our children and people of the future a certain type of education that will allow them to open doors and opportunities as the people that live in better neighborhoods.”
This past summer was a big one for the NBA. Not only was the country in the midst of a global pandemic, but also a time of civil unrest during which conversations focused on addressing the social and systemic injustices that have permeated the country grew ever louder. When the league and the Players Association came to an agreement to finish off the season in Orlando, part of that agreement was with a plan in place for players to continue to use their voices and platforms for real change even beyond the 2019-20 season.
Back in May after the deaths of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor, many NBA players were at the forefront of the various actions that popped up across the country. And, since, the NBA has established a social justice coalition and several teams opened their arenas as voting centers, providing voters a safe place to do their civic duty.
Hill is grateful to have the platform that he does in the sense that much of the country has come to regard NBA players as being leaders for social change, but he’d also like to continue to see change, to ensure that the Black community and other minority communities can find success and advocate for change beyond the entertainment field. He also believes that neighborhood empowerment is the first step, where the seeds of success can and should be planted.
“I think what we’re trying to say is that, just because I came from this, doesn’t mean that you got to come from this, and that’s easier said than done,” Hill told Basketball Insiders. “We shouldn’t have to hear helicopters above our house at night. We shouldn’t have to have gates and bars on the windows. But that’s the reality we live in. I want to create a different reality, I don’t want to have to move from who I grew up around and move from them to put myself in a whole new situation just because I got a little bit of money.”
One of the biggest issues that Hill sees in terms of NBA players using their platform and giving back to the communities is the fact that many of them were steered towards basketball and that education, especially financial education, isn’t emphasized enough.
“There’s going to be people that make financial mistakes that equate to either thousands or millions of dollars lost because of that lack of education because of that lack of education around us, even with our parents,” Hill said.
“That’s a huge conversation for whoever makes it, that our parents aren’t educated in handling millions of dollars or even hundreds of thousands of dollars and their education may only span to high school if we’re being realistic. We have to have those realistic conversations.”
Hill also believes that he needs to use his platform in the NBA as much as he can now because, once players are out of the league, they tend to lose the interest of the general public. It’s one of the reasons why Hill’s done as much outreach as possible to various community leaders, not only to keep himself educated on social issues but to figure out how he can continue to make an impact and help kids find success in their own field, and beyond the entertainment industry, long after his NBA days are over.
“The most attention that you get in the African-American community comes from entertainment. That’s just the way it’s been cut,” Hill said.
“I would hope that it does continue to change. I love the platform that I have, but I would love if there were people we could connect with that can speak about this and be in the public eye just as much as an athlete, Hill said. “We need those leaders in the community that we can work with, that can help us in the right way.”
NBA PM: The Phoenix Suns Are Legit Contenders
Are the Phoenix Suns truly a contender in a stacked Western Conference? Basketball Insiders examines the bold claim.
The 5-2 Phoenix Suns are off to their best start since the 2009-10 season, currently in second place in the Western Conference and looking like legitimate contenders so far. Their undefeated run in the bubble was one of the best stories last season, and the momentum seems to have carried over into this season.
The offseason addition of future Hall of Famer Chris Paul immediately raises both the Suns’ ceiling and floor. Paul lends a steady hand at point guard and one of the highest-IQ players the NBA has ever seen – while also easing some of the ball-handling responsibilities Devin Booker has handled up until this point.
Paring Paul with Booker gives the Suns two of the most elite shot makers in the league right now, plus two options that have proven they can close out games. The scary part is that Paul has got off to a slow shooting start at just 33.3 percent from three-point range, and 44.1 from mid-range.
Considering the team’s success thus far, it’s surprising that the duo hasn’t played all that well together. However, lineups that include one and not the other are doing well and are a huge reason the Suns are off to such a good start. Both Booker and Paul are both shooting and scoring at rates lower than we’ve seen from them in recent years, but expect those numbers to tick back up at some point.
But what truly makes them a dangerous team is that Paul and Booker are surrounded by knock-down shooters and an elite defense. They have a plethora of 3-and-D guys. Mikal Bridges, Cameron Johnson and Jae Crowder can all guard multiple positions and provide ample spacing for Paul to operate in the pick-and-roll or for Booker in isolation or post-ups.
Mikal Bridges, especially, has taken a leap this season by averaging 14.1 points per game and 5.6 rebounds per game. He is shooting 46.3 percent from three-point range and owns only one turnover over seven games. Bridges is also one of the best perimeter defenders in the NBA right now, so his growth as a player on both ends has been fun to watch. He can completely wreck the opposing team’s offensive sets single-handily and is one of the hardest guys to score on in isolation.
Deandre Ayton’s defense is also much improved, a seamless fit offensively with Paul and Booker. There’s still a lot of untapped potential when it comes to Ayton, but he seems to be headed in the right direction. The former No. 1 overall pick’s ability to shoot gives the Suns even more spacing. Ayton’s growth throughout the season will be something to monitor as it could very well be a determining factor in just how good this Suns team can really be.
Beyond that, Phoenix rocks a squad of playable guys that were either overlooked or didn’t work out in other places. Langston Galloway is an elite shooter who was picked up for cheap. Jevon Carter has struggled offensively, but his defense has been as good as ever.
Cameron Payne has continued his resurgence, continuing to drain threes at a high clip while also running the offense when Paul sits. Dario Saric has been fun, providing added playmaking to an already great passing team.
The Suns are forming an identity, namely a defensive one. They currently have a 104.4 defensive rating, which ranks third-best in the league, per NBA.com. They are also currently fourth in net rating – so they really dig-in on defense and play athletes that are not afraid to get physical.
The Suns’ offense, which currently ranks 12th-best with a 110.7 offensive rating, still has room for improvement. In lineups with Paul and Booker, Pheonix has struggled to this point. Regardless, they seem to understand how they want to play, coming in with the second-slowest pace.
While the season is still young, the Suns are showing signs that they are a legitimate contender. With talent and proper roster construction to finish top 10 in both offensive and defensive rating by the season’s end – so as familiarity and continuity grow amongst them, expect them to improve.
There’s a lot to be excited about in Phoenix – but who or what might push them over the top? Between Paul, Booker, Ayton, Bridges and more, it’ll be fun to find out.
Yes, Your Favorite Team Would Be Better With James Harden
James Harden’s departure from Houston seems to be inevitable, but is he worth trading for? And would he really push some into NBA Finals consideration?
One of the storylines of the offseason was that former MVP James Harden had requested a trade from the franchise. Since then, much has been made of Harden’s attitude, off-court antics and increased weight to start the season, with many thinking their teams would be better off without him. But here’s the truth: Regardless of Harden’s locker room presence, nearly every team in the NBA would not just improve with the future Hall of Famer, but potentially become championship contenders.
Without dispute, Harden is one of the best 10 players in the NBA, and one could argue that he’s the best isolation scorer currently in the league. Harden has averaged at least 30 points per game every year since 2017 and at least 25 every year he’s been in Houston. Harden does all of this incredibly efficiently, shooting above 61 percent true shooting every year since 2016-17. The bearded star is also an elite playmaker, averaging 7.7 assists per game over his nine seasons with the Rockets.
It’s also worth noting that Harden rarely misses games, never playing less than 62 in a season. Despite Harden being very loudly criticized for his weight and effort level coming into the year, he’s still playing at an absurd level by averaging 37 points and 11 assists through three games on 72 percent true shooting.
The question that comes with Harden is often how he would fit with other elite players around the NBA. One of the teams frequently rumored to have a significant interest in Harden is the Brooklyn Nets, but would the fit work on that roster? But the notion that high-level superstars like Harden, Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving can’t share the ball and win while doing so is incorrect.
Of course, Irving played second fiddle to LeBron James in Cleveland, where they went to four NBA Finals in a row. Durant has featured in two of the most loaded rosters in the NBA with the Oklahoma City Thunder – a team Harden was on – and the Golden State Warriors. Harden himself has succeeded around a variety of high-level NBA players throughout his career. Naturally, Harden and Chris Paul were one historically bad shooting night away from taking down the Warriors in the 2018 Western Conference Finals.
Alongside Russell Westbrook last season, the pair had the third- and sixth-highest usage rates in the NBA and Harden still averaged 34.3 points and 7.5 assists per game. If Harden were to end up in Brooklyn, one of the stars would have to take a backseat as a primary scorer, but all three are more than capable of doing that for the good of an NBA Championship.
Fit is less of a concern with a team like the Philadelphia 76ers, where Harden would theoretically slide right into that lineup alongside Embiid. The question there has been if the price of admission for Harden is too high for Philadelphia to pay. It’s been widely reported that a deal for Harden to the 76ers would likely have two-time All-Star Ben Simmons headed back to the Rockets along with additional assets.
Simmons is an excellent player and an All-NBA level distributor and defender, but Harden is one of the premier talents in basketball and would immediately help the 76ers elevate their profile to championship contender. Philadelphia’s offense is sitting at a 107.7 offensive rating, good for the 17th-best in the NBA. Since 2015-16, Harden has led Houston to a top 10 offensive rating and was only outside the top five on two occasions – eighth in 2015-16 and sixth last season. A top 10 offense to go along with Philadelphia’s elite defense puts them in a title conversation that Simmons is just unable to.
Another team that had links to Harden, albeit lightly, is the Denver Nuggets. As a team with an excellent young core, the Nuggets have long rumored to be involved when a superstar player becomes available – but with Harden, it may be time to pull the trigger. The Rockets reportedly expressed interest in Michael Porter Jr. as a player they’d target in a potential Harden trade, which had many wondering why the Nuggets would make that move.
Harden’s fit with the Nuggets is a bit more questionable than that of other teams. Denver runs its offense through Nikola Jokic, using him as the team’s primary facilitator while running a lot of delay dribble handoff action from the high post, while Jokic uses his passing ability to find open cutters and shooters. People often criticize Harden for his unwillingness to participate in offense off the ball, which could be a problem for the Nuggets as off-ball movement drives their offense.
However, Harden operating the two-man game with Jokic is hard not to be intrigued by. That action would give Harden tons of opportunities both as a scorer and a facilitator. Plus, it’s not a given that Harden wouldn’t be willing to work off-ball in Denver. But the defense is another reason to be hesitant as they’ve already got the 29th-ranked defensive rating in the NBA, allowing 116.1 points per 100 possessions.
Regardless, the path to the NBA Finals for the Nuggets isn’t clear with this roster – but with Harden, it becomes more visible. Porter Jr. is a talented player, but even without injury concerns, would he ever reach the heights that Harden has as a player? The Nuggets can’t sit on their hands forever and a player like Harden changes the team’s trajectory immediately upon arrival.
Looking at just Harden’s playoff and regular season numbers in Houston, his scoring doesn’t drop off much at first glance, averaging 29.7 points per game in the regular season and 28.4 in the postseason. However, his shooting numbers take a more noticeable dive, with his 61.3 percent true shooting in the regular season dropping to 57.8 in the playoffs. His offensive box plus-minus takes a plunge as well, falling from 7.1 to 6 during the postseason. These numbers are still very good, just not at the regular season level we’ve come to expect from Harden.
If he’s surrounded by other MVP level talents like Durant, Embiid or Jokic, that could take the pressure off of him as a scorer; a luxury Harden hasn’t had in the playoffs to date. Paul was never at that level as a shot creator, Westbrook struggled mightily in the postseason and before either of them, it was just Harden running the show. There’s also Harden’s contract, which has two years remaining on it after this season, and a $47 million player option on the final year. This only gives teams one year of sure-fire team control over Harden past this year, but as the Raptors showed with Kawhi Leonard, none of that matters if you win a championship.
While adding Harden isn’t without risk, the obvious rewards could be much sweeter. Harden is one of the league’s best, and if or when he is traded, it’ll be quickly apparent how much value he adds to any NBA roster.
NBA Daily: Josh Jackson At Home In Detroit
From the high of going fourth overall to playing in the G League, Josh Jackson has had an unusual career. After a hot start to the season in Detroit, is he ready to breakout?
Remember when Josh Jackson was a highly touted prospect out of the University of Kansas, and some people had him going ahead of Jayson Tatum in the 2017 NBA Draft? Yeah, he has not yet lived up to the potential that the Phoenix Suns saw in him when they took him to complement Devin Booker. Since getting picked fourth overall, he has played for Phoenix, the Memphis Grizzlies and their G League Affiliate, the Hustle, and now he’s lacing up his shoes for the Detroit Pistons. Jackson, a Detroit native, signed a two-year deal with the Pistons on Nov. 20, per Adrian Wojnarowski.
Detroit has taken on Jackson as a redemption project – he is only 23 years old, but he has yet to earn a stable role in the NBA. For starters, his three-point percentage (29.7 percent for his career) has taken a big hit since college (37.8 percent). There’s also the fact that he fell out of favor in the rotation due to Mikal Bridges and the trade for Kelly Oubre Jr. Plus, of course, the documented off-court incident at a Rolling Loud concert where Jackson got in trouble with law enforcement, on top of various other minor infractions that he had already committed in Phoenix. If this was not enough, he was suspended by the Hustle for violating team rules following a missed meeting.
Going from No. 4 overall to the G League by his third season, Jackson had to persevere to get himself back into the NBA and. in the face of adversity, he did just that. He played well enough in the G League to earn a Midseason All-NBA G League nomination and a call up to the NBA. He posted numbers of 20.3 points, 7.5 rebounds, 4.3 assists, 1.4 blocks and 1.3 steals per game in 26 outings, per Basketball-Reference.
His time in Memphis was largely forgettable, but he was a big factor for the team off the bench right before the COVID-19 pandemic. Jackson dropped 16, 19, 16, 17, and 15 points, respectively, in his last five games off the bench for Memphis before the bubble, often putting his strong all-around skillset on display. After the move to Orlando, Jackson was a non-factor for the Grizzlies 𑁋 only playing in four out of the team’s eight regular season games, and not seeing any playing time in the No. 8 seed play-in game.
As the 2020-21 season begins to get underway, Jackson has looked like a major steal for the Pistons. In their first game of the season against the Minnesota Timberwolves, he came off the bench in a sixth-man role, dropping 19 points, 6 rebounds, 2 assists and 1 steal in nearly 30 minutes.
Through the Pistons’ first five games, Jackson has averaged 16.0 points, 5.2 rebounds and 2.0 assists, per Basketball-Reference. Jackson’s offensive game looks to be much improved this season, as he has found success in driving to the basket for contested lay-ups, and his defense remains above average. If he is to improve his long-range shot over the course of the season, he should take an even larger step forward as a player. But Jackson has shown promise this year though with three games shooting over 42 percent from three thus far.
In his postgame interview following the season opener, Jackson called himself “the jack of all trades” and “a guy who’s pretty adaptable,” per the Detroit Free Press. He then went on to say that he is always trying to find things he can do to improve the team however he can. Naturally, this is encouraging talk from a player whose morale and reputation have taken a big hit since entering the league.
During the game against the Celtics on Jan. 3, Jackson suffered what looked to be a pretty bad ankle injury. According to Pistons beat writer Rod Beard, he only sustained a right ankle sprain in the loss, so that is good news. But prior to the injury, he was again putting on a show for the Pistons, tallying 13 points, 2 assists, and 1 steal in only 14 minutes. His presence was big for Detroit as they were only trailing by one point at the time of his departure.
Jackson had been written off by many people as a bust, but his perseverance and solid play on the floor has suddenly led him to a starting role. His skillset and ability to impact a game when he is on the hardwood is undeniable – so, hopefully, he is able to return in a timely fashion from the right-ankle sprain.
Luckily, his career trajectory looks like it is trending upwards – and maybe he has finally found a home with the Pistons.
