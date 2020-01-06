NBA
NBA Daily: Rayjon Tucker Looking To Earn His Spot In Utah
David Yapkowitz speaks with former G League standout and new Utah Jazz swingman Rayjon Tucker about his rise and goals with his team as an NBA player.
It was the holiday season of a lifetime for Rayjon Tucker.
The day before Christmas Eve, he received a phone call letting him know that his dream of playing in the NBA was about to come true.
The Utah Jazz had just completed a trade sending Dante Exum to the Cleveland Cavaliers for Jordan Clarkson in an effort to shore up their bench depth. In a related move, the Jazz released veteran Jeff Green and selected Tucker to fill the open roster spot.
Tucker was initially surprised by the call, he didn’t expect it to happen this fast.
“I really didn’t know how to think,” Tucker told Basketball Insiders. “I was excited, surprised that it happened so fast. But it definitely was a blessing.”
Tucker originally wasn’t supposed to be playing professional basketball right now. He started his college career at Florida Gulf Coast, where he played for two seasons as a contributor off the bench. Prior to his junior season, he transferred to Arkansas-Little Rock, sitting out a season due to transfer rules before being named to the All-Sun Belt Conference Second Team in 2018-19.
He had intended to play a graduate year this season and had committed to Penny Hardaway and Memphis over programs such as Auburn, Iowa State, Kansas and West Virginia. He ultimately decided to forego his final year of college basketball and keep his name in the NBA draft.
Although he went undrafted and began his pro career in the G League, he was always confident that he’d make it to the NBA one day.
“I always felt confident in myself and my skill set that I was meant to be here. I just didn’t know when exactly it was going to happen,” Tucker told Basketball Insiders. “I definitely felt that, eventually, I would get here. I just didn’t know the time frame.”
Tucker isn’t the first undrafted player in head coach Quin Snyder’s tenure that the Jazz have had some success with. Two of them, Joe Ingles and Royce O’Neale, are currently starters and key contributors to the team.
Since he took over as Utah’s head coach in 2014, Snyder has made it a point to hone in on the development of young undrafted players and trying to mold them into crucial rotation pieces. He currently has Tucker and Juwan Morgan, neither of whom has cracked the lineup yet, to work with.
“I’ve always enjoyed the development component that I think our staff has put together. Anytime you get young players in the program, it’s an opportunity,” Snyder told reporters before a recent game against the Los Angeles Clippers. “I think when you add a couple new guys, in this case, Rayjon and Juwan, sometimes those things take time to get guys on the floor. We’re developing them for a reason. We believe in them, and those opportunities, you never know when they’re going to come.”
Tucker was certainly doing enough in the G League this season to put him on the radar of NBA teams. After an impressive showing at the Las Vegas Summer League, the Milwaukee Bucks signed Tucker to an Exhibit 10 contract, giving them the option of putting him in the G League if he didn’t make the team out of training camp.
Tucker was one of the final cuts of the preseason for the Bucks, and he joined the Wisconsin Herd, their G League affiliate. In 16 games with the Herd, he put up 23.8 points per game on 49.4 percent shooting, 38.6 percent from the three-point line, 4.6 rebounds and 2.8 assists.
While his time in the G League wasn’t that long, he came to see the increased level of competition the league has to offer. He believes it served him well as a stepping stone to the NBA.
“The talent is good in the G League, so the experience is good,” Tucker told Basketball Insiders. “The Bucks and the Wisconsin Herd really pride themselves on development and they really take care of their guys. It was definitely a good experience for me.”
Tucker’s main attribute in the G League was his scoring prowess, something he displayed in college. During his final season of college basketball at Arkansas-Little Rock, he averaged 20.3 points per game.
This December with the Herd, Tucker increased his scoring from 23.8 points per game to 28.7 and was named the G League Player of the Month. Snyder knows it’s tough for players to make that scoring transition from the G League to the NBA, and he believes that the opposite end of the floor is where Tucker can earn playing time quicker.
“There aren’t too many players that come in out of the G League and score 30 a game in the NBA. Although, there’s not a lot of guys who get called up that are averaging five points a game. But there’s not a lot of guys that are averaging 30 then come up and average 30 in the NBA,” Snyder said. “But I think the way guys get on the floor is to defend. That’s been what we believe in. When you’re out there and you can guard, you’ve got a better chance of staying out there.”
Tucker certainly has the frame to develop into a capable wing defender. He already looks like a consistent shooter from three-point range, so if he can contribute on the defensive end, the Jazz potentially have a solid 3 & D-type player on their hands.
Tucker knows that he isn’t going to have the same scoring success he had in the G League, and he agrees that the biggest contribution he can bring to the team is by being a standout defensive player.
“More so if anything, I see myself contributing on the defensive end,” Tucker told Basketball Insiders. “Playing defense, getting stops, running out in transition, hitting the open shot. Just being an overall team player.”
So far, Tucker has seen playing time in two games during garbage time. He’s only taken four shots and hit two of them. He’s pulled down one rebound and gotten to the free-throw line once.
For a team that has playoff aspirations, it’s tough to picture Tucker getting meaningful rotation minutes. But this season is more about the long-term for him. He’s confident that he can eventually work his way into the Jazz rotation soon.
“I just want to grow as a player and as a teammate and try to help the team win,” Tucker told Basketball Insiders. “Try to earn my spot on the team, earn a role on the team, those are my main goals right now.”
NBA Daily: Most Improved Watch — 1/6/20
The NBA is now entering the heart of its season as teams and players are beginning to settle into their levels of play. Quinn Davis takes a look at the candidates who have separated themselves for Most Improved Player, including one new face.
After an eventful holiday season, the NBA now enters its middle third. With Christmas in the rearview, teams and players will push forward to the All-Star break over the next month-and-a-half.
Over the last two weeks, many of the candidates for the year’s awards turned in performances that could help or hurt their positioning. Joel Embiid turned in his best defensive performance of the season on Christmas, holding current MVP frontrunner Giannis Antetokounmpo to his least efficient game of the year.
There were also a few Most Improved candidates in action that helped or hurt their case.
The last two check-ins for this award have featured the same five players. That changes here, as a certain Boston Celtic has plowed into the competition after a string of impressive contests. This player will replace Pascal Siakam on this list, as the Raptor will be missing time with an injury and will now likely fall short of his quest for back-to-back Most Improved awards.
Here is the list as it stands in the first week of the new decade.
5. Jaylen Brown
The aforementioned Boston Celtic is none other than Jaylen Brown, who has been coming into his own in his fourth NBA season. The swingman is now up to 20 points per game on the best efficiency of his career. He has been a key cog in the Celtics strong first third of the season.
Brown’s most noticeable improvement has come around the rim. He is finishing 68 percent of his attempts at the rim and converting on 51 percent of his attempts that are classified as short mid-range shots, per Cleaning the Glass. Those numbers are up from 63 percent and 41 percent last season, respectively.
His three-point shooting has also returned to the 40 percent mark after last year’s down season. In other words, he has been a scoring threat from all over the court.
Brown’s passing is still a weak part of his game, but his assist percentage has risen to 11 percent after hovering in the 7-8 percent range the three previous seasons.
His defense has not fallen off despite the increased workload. He is pesky and strong on the perimeter and can bother wings that can’t beat him with their quickness. Brown’s two-way efforts will garner him deserved all-star consideration. If they continue all season, he will be a major factor for this award as well.
4. Brandon Ingram
Brown’s fellow 2016 draftee Brandon Ingram has also been on a hot streak as of late and continues to be one of the major players for this honor. The Pelicans as a team are in the midst of a four-game winning streak that has featured wins over the Nuggets, Pacers and Rockets.
Ingram has been stellar over the last two weeks, continuing his run of efficient scoring that he hasn’t been able to achieve until this point in his career.
Here is an extremely cherry-picked stat just for fun — Ingram’s current averages of 25.3 points, 7 rebounds and 3.9 assists on 55 percent effective field goal percentage have only been achieved by the following players for a full season: Kareem Abdul-Jabaar, Lebron James, Kevin Durant, Charles Barkley, Larry Bird, Giannis Antetokounmpo and Karl Anthony-Towns.
Regardless of how meaningless that stat actually is, Ingram is having a fantastic season and should merit serious consideration for Most Improved.
3. Luka Doncic
The Slovenian wunderkind is still doing his thing in Dallas even after missing a few games with an ankle sprain.
Last game in a loss vs. the Charlotte Hornets, Doncic recorded a 39-point, 12-rebound, 10-assist triple-double. In a recent win against the Brooklyn Nets, Doncic put up the line of 31 points, 13 rebounds and 7 assists to carry the Mavericks over the Nets while Kristaps Porzingis and Tim Hardaway Jr. missed the game due to injury.
His passing genius and scoring improvements have been talked about ad nauseam in this space, so we’ll spare you the gushing. Also mentioned before is the fact that Doncic’s MVP candidacy could overshadow his push for Most Improved, so this could be all for naught.
Whether he gets respect for his herculean leap from voters remains to be seen, but it’s looking very likely that he will be a fixture on this list all season.
2. Bam Adebayo
Coming in at number two is the center who has emerged as a driving force behind a defensive powerhouse in South Beach.
Adebayo has not only anchored one of the league’s best defensive outfits but has also excelled as a lob threat and developed a solid face-up game on the offensive end.
It’s been mentioned before, but Adebayo is stunningly quick for a player with his build. He has mastered the art of the jab step and has left good defensive centers feeling foolish as he dashes around them for a layup.
The Miami HEAT are five points better per 100 possessions defensively with Adebayo on the court, per Cleaning the Glass. This is thanks to his ability to dissuade opponents from going to the rim. Opponents attempt only 31 percent of their shots at the basket with Adebayo on the court compared to 38 percent when he rests.
His ability to wall off the paint has been invaluable to Miami’s defensive strategy this season.
A large part of Adebayo’s improvement has come in the little things, like his defensive awareness and rolling off of screens. Due to his lack of eye-catching numbers, he might not receive the same consideration as some of the others on this list.
If the HEAT keep winning and Adebayo continues performing at this level, there could be some more voters looking his way.
1. Devonte’ Graham
Who else? Graham has not slowed down at all this season after bursting onto the scene in mid-October. He has been the driving force behind Charlotte staying somewhat competitive and has even shown a clutch gene to boot.
Graham’s impressive leap has not only been in pure basketball ability, but in his mentality on the court as well. Graham plays with a chip on his shoulder fit only for a player who was passed on by 30 NBA teams before being drafted in the second round.
His passing has also been a weapon for the Hornets as Graham has had double-digit assists in five of his last six games. His offensive play has even prompted some All-Star buzz.
It is unlikely that he will make the team given the number of high-quality guards in the Eastern Conference, but that fact that he could even receive a vote is impressive considering where he was last season.
There is not much more to say for Graham that hasn’t been said, so enjoy the video of his dagger against Cleveland from just the other night.
That is an audacious shot to take, but Graham took it and Graham made it. There will probably be many more to come.
That wraps up this look at the Most Improved players in the league. Check back at Basketball Insiders for updates on the race for every award this season.
In the Hunt: Pascal Siakam (get well soon), Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Trae Young, Malcolm Brogdon, Jonathan Isaac (get well soon), Aron Baynes, Devin Booker, Domantas Sabonis, Davis Bertans, Richaun Holmes
NBA Daily: Houston’s Double-Edged Sword
James Harden is the engine that runs the Houston Rockets. Their identity and production both suffer severely when he is not on the floor. What do the Rockets do should the ultimate doomsday scenario play out in Houston? Chad Smith writes.
No team in the NBA relies upon their star player more than the Houston Rockets.
The usage numbers, on-court production and constant highlight reels present the facts. James Harden has the ball in his hands more than a pitcher does in baseball. There is a very good reason for this, though. The offensive concept in Houston is entirely wrapped around the idea that Harden will create everything, whether it be by himself or for his teammates.
Last season, Harden finished with a 40.47 usage rate, which was the second-highest in NBA/ABA history. The record-holder is his new teammate Russell Westbrook, who set the mark two years prior. Right now Harden is neck-and-neck with Luka Doncic for the highest usage rate of the season.
John Hollinger has Harden’s Value Added number at 401.6 with the next-closest player at a mere 338.3 (Giannis Antetokounmpo). Estimated Wins Added also finds Harden at the top of the league by a very wide margin. He is doing all of this while having a usage rate of 32.22, which is second only behind Giannis.
Another statistical category where Harden leads the league is in minutes played. This is where things can become worrisome for Rockets fans…and the organization.
In today’s era where every star elects to load manage, Harden prides himself on playing as many games as possible. Interestingly enough, that is the one thing that could hold this team back from competing for a championship. We got a glimpse of that world last week when the Rockets took the floor in New Orleans.
That game wasn’t pretty as Harden, Westbrook and Clint Capela all watched from the bench. With the trio all being held out, it was up to the rest of the guys to generate offense. Eric Gordon returned to the floor for the first time since his arthroscopic knee surgery in mid-November. Isaiah Hartenstein made his first career start, and both players performed well. Danuel House Jr. led the way with 22 points and Hartenstein collected a double-double.
Despite the individual numbers against a horrible defensive team, the Rockets fell flat on their face in the fourth quarter as New Orleans took the lead amid an 18-1 run. Houston was outscored 41-19 in the final period and lost by 15 points as they only used eight players that night.
It was just the first game that Harden has missed this year, but it showed why they can’t afford to sit their star during the regular season.
Quite simply, the offensive scheme is a complete 180 from what they are used to. Guys that are normally told to go stand in the corner and catch-and-shoot three-pointers are suddenly being asked to handle the ball and create. At times, it looked as though the players either didn’t know the play they were supposed to be running or who was supposed to be where.
Having a guy like Harden completely carry your offense is a monumental benefit. He is incredibly precise and capable of delivering on every possession. Unfortunately, this same concept can also be a curse.
Resting Harden and losing games is not ideal. Playing Harden nearly every minute of every game is not ideal, either. The fear is that the same old story will play out, as he has no gas left in the tank by the time the playoffs hit full throttle. Therein lies the conundrum for Mike D’Antoni and his staff.
There are plenty of times during the game that James tries to steal some wind. You will often look up one random possession and see four Rockets on the floor and five defenders. Harden is literally standing at half court with his hands on his hips, watching his teammates try to generate a shot.
This is also what separates him from guys like Stephen Curry, Kyle Lowry, Jamal Murray and Kemba Walker. These guys are playing within a team-friendly system that requires movement and multiple looks to throw off the defense. Instead of screening, cutting or even playing the role of a decoy, Harden just removes himself from the equation entirely. There really is no benefit to taking that approach.
By taking Harden off of the floor, Houston is essentially faced with playing four-on-five on certain possessions. Those have not worked out at all, but they may have found a way to give him some rest on the other side of the ball. Unlike past seasons, the Rockets are sticking him on bigger guys in the post, instead of making him use his feet to stay in front of guys on the perimeter.
These changes and tweaks may not show their value in the moment, but they could add up over the course of the long season. Houston can ill-afford to let two MVPs sit out games, but maybe staggering Harden and Westbrook is the secret formula. History has shown that Daryl Morey isn’t afraid to bring in high-profile players with fat contracts, even if they are on the back end of their careers.
With two ball-centric guards who are used to having the free roam to run the offense as they see fit, it may be up to their head coach to make that decision.
Another conundrum lies in waiting there too. It is no secret that D’Antoni is in the final year of his contract. Should they fail to win the title, he likely won’t be returning next season.
The good news for the Rockets is that their upcoming schedule doesn’t look too worrisome. Over the next two weeks, they play Atlanta, Minnesota, Memphis, Portland and Oklahoma City. They do have a meeting with the LA Lakers after that, but following the Atlanta game, they will not travel to an Eastern Conference arena again until the final day in February.
Harden has accomplished a lot of things during his 10-year career. The seven-time All-Star made the All-Rookie team, won the Sixth Man Award, led the league in assists, won the MVP and is on pace to capture his third scoring title. The individual success has always been there, but the team’s success hasn’t. That has always been the narrative for The Beard and he knows the only way to change that is by earning a ring.
Championships are still king the NBA, despite all of the huge contracts, shoe deals and brand marketing. If Houston doesn’t have its engine ready to go for the postseason, it just might find itself stranded on the start/finish line, stuck in neutral.
NBA Daily: Sixth Man of the Year Watch — 1/3/20
Just like a brief injury can remove a player from Sixth Man consideration, one can force a player to step forward to a degree he earns such notice. Douglas Farmer writes.
If the best ability is availability, that is doubly true of sixth men. They are around not only to provide second-unit scoring, but also to step in for the starters when they take a night off due to load management, illness or genuine injury. A strong bench can reduce that drop-off and still deliver wins despite the depleted roster.
Thus, an injury to a sixth man can quickly remove him from this conversation. Dāvis Bertāns may have missed only five games with a quad injury, but as those games mount, his impact will pale that much more in comparison to the names still on the list. For that matter, the Washington Wizards have minimized Bertāns’ absence by plugging in Jordan McRae. He had been inactive for the 10 previous games before averaging 20 points per game across the last four. As well as Bertāns was playing this season, now one can arguably speculate it was more about the system and roster around him than a true breakout performance.
It is the inverse of that logic which brings an unexpected name to open this list:
Shabazz Napier — Minnesota Timberwolves
Napier has not had a great season to date; no one in Minnesota actually has. But his recent stretch has revived the Timberwolves despite missing half their roster due to injury and illness. In fact, it has been Napier’s starts that have put him into this discussion of the best bench pieces in the league.
He has started only seven games this season, keeping him quite eligible for this honor, but those have come in the last eight games — he missed the eighth as just another name in the rolling list of injured/ill Minnesota pieces. In the last three of those, Napier has averaged 22 points, 6 assists and 4 rebounds, leading the way to three wins in the Timberwolves’ last five games.
That may not seem like much of a surge, but for a team coming off an 11-game losing streak, missing just about every player casual NBA fans could name, a 3-2 stretch is a bit of a shock.
This was the role Napier was brought to Minnesota to play, though it was supposed to be off the bench, where he will undoubtedly return once the Timberwolves shake the flu. If he can keep up the playmaking from there, though, Minnesota’s recent success might continue to some degree.
Derrick Rose — Detroit Pistons
Rose is what Rose is at this point, and for the Pistons, that bit of consistency is needed. He is averaging 16.7 points and 5.9 assists this season. Needing 14 shots per game to get those 16.7 points is not ideal, but Rose has not been an efficient scorer since before his first knee injury. This is who he is, and Detroit knew that when it signed him.
Rose’s contributions help keep the Pistons within shouting distance of the playoffs, and for a franchise insistent on chasing that eighth seed, that was what it wanted from Rose.
This is likely his ceiling for however many years the 31-year-old has left in the league, and if accepting that, it is a ceiling worth appreciating simply for the mild revival it represents.
Dennis Schröder — Oklahoma City Thunder
League sentiment increasingly thinks Oklahoma City may be a February buyer, not the seller long-anticipated. Schröder deserves some credit for that, though one can imagine him still being the chip traded to pull in a bigger piece.
As the Thunder rattled off 8 wins in 10 games to move into the No. 7 seed out West, a full 5.5 games ahead of the lottery, Schröder has played a crucial role. In his last seven games, he is averaging 23.7 points and 4.6 assists while playing 32-33 minutes per game. His 27.8 percent usage rate this season, per cleaningtheglass.com, ranks in the 74th percentile of point guards.
In other words, Schröder is playing the minutes and handling the ball as if he has a starter’s workload. His bench role in Oklahoma City is increasingly in name only, and Schröder proving effective as that secondary playmaker has pushed the Thunder into an unexpected position.
Lou Williams — Los Angeles Clippers
The three-time Sixth Man of the Year is currently averaging 19.1 points and 6.2 assists while hitting 35.8 percent of his shots from deep. The 19.1 points per game average is the third-highest mark of his career — only bettered by the last two seasons in Los Angeles, the 6.2 assists are far and away a career-high, and the three-point shooting has recovered from a slow start to be in line with the previous two years, as well.
Suffice it to say, not much else needs to be said about Williams.
So let’s instead give some recognition for his outstanding self-awareness.
Sixth Man Supreme Lou Williams really named his newborn son, Syx.
— Michael Lee (@MrMichaelLee) January 3, 2020
Montrezl Harrell — Los Angeles Clippers
Since last spending a few hundred words praising Harrell’s developing versatility, increased post-up abilities and overall progress, Harrell has dropped off a bit in the last two weeks. All the way to averaging just 17.4 points and 6.4 rebounds in five games, four of which ended up Clippers’ wins.
That might be his floor at this point.
Harrell is in the last year of his contract, getting $6 million this season. In a depleted free agency class, he should get paid handsomely this summer. If his floor is 17 points and 6 rebounds — as his ceiling is closer to averages of 24 points and 10 rebounds while shooting 57 percent from the floor — then he may not be worthy of a max contract, but $18-20 million per year would not be completely outlandish.
Whoever pays Harrell that much will not have him coming off the bench, so this may be his last best chance to win this particular award.