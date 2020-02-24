Connect with us

Report: Jaren Jackson Jr. Out Two Weeks with Sprained Left Knee

3 hours ago

The Memphis Grizzlies today provided a medical update on forward Jaren Jackson Jr.:

During Friday’s game against the Los Angeles Lakers, Jackson Jr. sustained an injury when contesting a shot late in the second quarter. He did not return for the second half. Subsequent imaging revealed a sprained left knee. Jackson Jr. will be re-evaluated in two weeks, and further updates will be provided as appropriate.

Source: Memphis Grizzlies

Sources: Mavericks File Official Protest of Game Against Hawks

3 hours ago

February 23, 2020

The Dallas Mavericks, citing a “misapplication of the rules,” have filed an official protest of Saturday’s road loss to the Atlanta Hawks to the league office, @NYTSports has learned

Source: Marc Stein on Twitter

Sources: Ben Simmons to Undergo MRI

1 day ago

February 23, 2020

Philadelphia’s Ben Simmons will undergo an MRI on his lower back on Sunday, league source tells ESPN. He was definitely in some pain tonight after game vs. Bucks.

Source: Adrian Wojnarowski on Twitter

Sources: Markieff Morris, Pistons Agree to Buyout, to Sign with Lakers

1 day ago

February 23, 2020

Pistons forward Markieff Morris has agreed to a contract buyout, league sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium.


Markieff Morris plans to sign with Lakers, league sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium.

Source: Shams Charania on Twitter

