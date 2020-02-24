Headlines
Report: Jaren Jackson Jr. Out Two Weeks with Sprained Left Knee
The Memphis Grizzlies today provided a medical update on forward Jaren Jackson Jr.:
During Friday’s game against the Los Angeles Lakers, Jackson Jr. sustained an injury when contesting a shot late in the second quarter. He did not return for the second half. Subsequent imaging revealed a sprained left knee. Jackson Jr. will be re-evaluated in two weeks, and further updates will be provided as appropriate.
Source: Memphis Grizzlies
Headlines
Sources: Mavericks File Official Protest of Game Against Hawks
The Dallas Mavericks, citing a “misapplication of the rules,” have filed an official protest of Saturday’s road loss to the Atlanta Hawks to the league office, @NYTSports has learned
— Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) February 23, 2020
Source: Marc Stein on Twitter
Headlines
Sources: Ben Simmons to Undergo MRI
Philadelphia’s Ben Simmons will undergo an MRI on his lower back on Sunday, league source tells ESPN. He was definitely in some pain tonight after game vs. Bucks.
— Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 23, 2020
Source: Adrian Wojnarowski on Twitter
Headlines
Sources: Markieff Morris, Pistons Agree to Buyout, to Sign with Lakers
Pistons forward Markieff Morris has agreed to a contract buyout, league sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium.
— Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) February 21, 2020
Markieff Morris plans to sign with Lakers, league sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium.
— Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) February 21, 2020
Source: Shams Charania on Twitter
