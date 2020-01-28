Headlines
Report: Lakers vs. Clippers Game Postponed
The National Basketball Association game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the LA Clippers scheduled for Tuesday, Jan. 28 at Staples Center has been postponed. The decision was made out of respect for the Lakers organization, which is deeply grieving the tragic loss of Lakers legend Kobe Bryant, his daughter Gianna and seven other people in a helicopter crash on Sunday.
The game will be rescheduled at a later date.
Source: NBA
Sources: Multiple Teams Interested in Trevor Booker
Free agent Trevor Booker has received interest from several NBA teams, according to sources. A number of playoff teams are keeping tabs on him. After the trade deadline on Feb. 6, it’s very possible a team will sign him to provide additional frontcourt depth.
— Alex Kennedy (@AlexKennedyNBA) January 25, 2020
Source: Alex Kennedy on Twitter
Report: Grayson Allen Out Indefinitely with Left Hip Injury
The Memphis Grizzlies today provided a medical update on guard Grayson Allen:
During Friday’s game against the Detroit Pistons, Allen fell awkwardly on his left leg, causing him to exit for further evaluation. Subsequent imaging revealed a hip injury, which will require offloading to heal. Allen will be sidelined indefinitely, subject to further evaluation, but is expected to make a full recovery.
Source: Memphis Grizzlies
Sources: Warriors Trade Willie Cauley-Stein to Mavericks
Golden State is finalizing a deal to trade C Willie Cauley-Stein to Dallas, league sources tell ESPN.
— Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) January 24, 2020
Dallas is sending Golden State a 2020 second-round pick (via Utah) for Cauley-Stein, league source tells ESPN.
— Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) January 24, 2020
Source: Adrian Wojnarowski on Twitter