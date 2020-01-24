Sources: Clippers, Mavericks Interested in Adding Wing Depth via Trade

The Clippers, even after the off-season of their dreams, are exploring the trade market for dependable size as well as potential wing depth in advance of the Feb. 6 trade deadline, league sources say

The Clippers, even after the off-season of their dreams, are exploring the trade market for dependable size as well as potential wing depth in advance of the Feb. 6 trade deadline, league sources say — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) January 23, 2020



The Mavericks are in a similar position after the season-ending loss of the frontcourt mainstay Dwight Powell. Dallas was already in the market for a wing upgrade and, league sources say, is exploring its options for a move (trade or signing) to bolster its frontline as well — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) January 23, 2020

