Headlines
Sources: Clippers, Mavericks Interested in Adding Wing Depth via Trade
The Clippers, even after the off-season of their dreams, are exploring the trade market for dependable size as well as potential wing depth in advance of the Feb. 6 trade deadline, league sources say
— Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) January 23, 2020
The Mavericks are in a similar position after the season-ending loss of the frontcourt mainstay Dwight Powell. Dallas was already in the market for a wing upgrade and, league sources say, is exploring its options for a move (trade or signing) to bolster its frontline as well
— Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) January 23, 2020
Source: Marc Stein on Twitter
Headlines
Sources: Josh Richardson Out Two-to-Three Weeks with Left Hamstring Strain
MRI on 76ers guard Josh Richardson showed slight strain of left hamstring and he’s expected to be re-evaluated in two-to-three weeks, league sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium.
— Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) January 23, 2020
Source: Shams Charania on Twitter
All Star
Report: NBA All-Star Game Starters Announced
LeBron James, Giannis Antetokounmpo and rising second-year stars Luka Doncic and Trae Young headline the star-studded group of present and future superstars who make up the starters for the 69th All-Star Game.
James, the catalyst for the Western Conference-leading Los Angeles Lakers, will captain the Western Conference team for the second straight season. Antetokounmpo, the Milwaukee Bucks’ star and reigning Kia MVP, captains the Eastern Conference team for a second straight season as well.
A fresh face in the starters’ mix this season is Dallas wunderkind Luka Doncic, who joins Houston’s James Harden as the two starters in the backcourt. Clippers forward and reigning Finals MVP Kawhi Leonard and Lakers forward Anthony Davis round out the All-L.A. frontcourt.
Boston’s Kemba Walker is joined by Atlanta’s Trae Young in the East backcourt. Like Doncic, Young is a first-time All-Star and starter in just his second NBA season. Antetokounmpo will be flanked by Philadelphia’s Joel Embiid and Toronto’s Pascal Siakam, another first time All-Star and starter, in the East frontcourt.
Source: NBA
Headlines
Sources: Mason Plumlee Out Two-to-Four Weeks with Right Foot Injury
Denver Nuggets center Mason Plumlee is expected to miss two weeks to a month with a right foot injury, league sources tell ESPN.
— Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) January 22, 2020
Source: Adrian Wojnarowski on Twitter
