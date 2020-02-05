Connect with us

Sources: Mavericks Interested in Alec Burks

Basketball Insiders

Published

2 mins ago

on

Dallas is searching for a piece on the wing and sources tell Heavy.com that the team has real interest Alec Burks. The Mavericks had a scout at a recent road Warriors game, examining Burks’ game up close among other players.

Source: Chris Crouse of Heavy.com

Headlines

Sources: Trade from Cavaliers a ‘priority’ for Tristan Thompson

Basketball Insiders

Published

26 seconds ago

on

February 4, 2020

By

[Tristan] Thompson’s camp wants him traded by Thursday’s deadline. The people close to him are calling it a “priority.”

Source: Joe Vardon of The Athletic

Headlines

Sources: Pacers Shopping T.J. Leaf

Basketball Insiders

Published

4 mins ago

on

February 4, 2020

By

The NBA trade deadline is Thursday, and while the Indiana Pacers may not make a significant move, they’re once again trying to move little-used forward T.J. Leaf, league sources tell IndyStar.

Leaf, the No. 18 pick in 2017, has been out of the rotation since November when he filled in with Domantas Sabonis and Myles Turner injured.

Source: J. Michael of The Indianapolis Star

Headlines

Sources: ‘Very little market’ for Kevin Love

Basketball Insiders

Published

1 day ago

on

February 3, 2020

By

The Cavs appear to have very little market for Kevin Love right now, sources say. Everything is malleable until Thursday’s deadline, but nothing appears serious on the Love front at this moment.

Source: Zach Lowe of ESPN

