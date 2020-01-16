Headlines
Sources: Warriors Re-Sign Marquese Chriss to Two-Way Deal
The Warriors plan to re-sign big man Marquese Chriss to a two-way player deal, a source told @TheUndefeated.
— Marc J. Spears (@MarcJSpearsESPN) January 14, 2020
Report: Robert Williams Not Expected Back Until After All-Star Break
#NEBHInjuryReport Robert Williams is in the middle of a 3- to 4-week workup program that started at the beginning of Jan. He will be re-evaluated after that program to see when he can return. Coach says not expected before All-Star break.
#NEBHInjuryReport Robert Williams is in the middle of a 3- to 4-week workup program that started at the beginning of Jan. He will be re-evaluated after that program to see when he can return. Coach says not expected before All-Star break.
— Boston Celtics (@celtics) January 15, 2020
Sources: Cavaliers Apply for Disabled Player Exception for Dylan Windler
The Cavs have applied for a disabled player exception for Dylan Windler, sources tell
@TheAthleticNBA. It was announced on Monday that Windler would miss the remainder of the 2019-20 season and require surgery for his lower leg stress reaction.
The Cavs have applied for a disabled player exception for Dylan Windler, sources tell @TheAthleticNBA . It was announced on Monday that Windler would miss the remainder of the 2019-20 season and require surgery for his lower leg stress reaction.
— Kelsey Russo (@kelseyyrusso) January 14, 2020
Sources: Joel Embiid Out Two Weeks after Left Hand Surgery
Sixers center Joel Embiid will have surgery on left hand tomorrow and be re-evaluted in one to two weeks, league source tells ESPN.
Sixers center Joel Embiid will have surgery on left hand tomorrow and be re-evaluted in one to two weeks, league source tells ESPN.
— Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) January 9, 2020
