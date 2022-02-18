2022 NBA All-Star Game Picks, Preview and Prediction – Team LeBron are 5.5-point favorites

On Sunday, Feb. 20, 2022, Team Durant is facing off against Team LeBron in the 2022 NBA All-Star Game; free NBA All-Star Game picks are available. Without Kevin Durant, can Team Durant upset favored Team LeBron? Along with the starting lineups, our NBA picks, odds, injury report and prediction are featured below.

Team Durant vs Team LeBron Game Info

Date: Sunday, February 20, 2022

Start time: 8 p.m. ET

Venue: Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse; Cleveland, Ohio

2022 NBA All-Star Game Picks and Betting Odds

Point spread: Team Durant +5.5 (-110) | Team LeBron -5.5 (-110)

Best moneyline: Team Durant +185 | Team LeBron -215

Over/Under: 321 (-110)

Team Durant Injury Report

SF Kevin Durant (out)

Team LeBron Injury Report

No reported injuries.

2022 NBA All-Star Game News and Preview | NBA Picks

Shown above, the 2022 NBA All-Star Game is airing live at 8 p.m. ET on TNT and TBS. Team LeBron are entering this contest as 5.5-point favorites. Last season, with a final score of 170-150, Team Durant lost to Team LeBron. The two teams combined scored a total of 320 points, which explains why the point total for this season’s All-Star Game is set at 321. Not to mention, this will be the second straight All-Star Game that Kevin Durant will miss; Jayson Tatum is replacing the forward.

Therefore, oddsmakers are giving Team LeBron a generous point spread. If Durant was healthy, it would have made this game a little bit more interesting. However, this could be setting up for a potential blowout. The two-time NBA Finals MVP and 12-time All-Star sustained an MCL sprain on Jan. 16. Needless to say, Durant’s injury has also affected the Nets’ offensive production.

Furthermore, Lakers’ forward LeBron James earned his 18th consecutive All-Star selection this season. Thus far, the veteran is in his 19th season, and he is averaging 29.1 points, 7.9 rebounds and 6.5 assists per game. For those unaware, three different voting groups were used to determine the starters: fans (50%), NBA players (25%) and media panel (25%).

In other news, do not forget about tonight’s NBA Rising Stars Challenge. The game will begin at 9 p.m. ET in Cleveland, Ohio, and the contest will air live via TNT. Live stream services include TNT, Sling TV and fuboTV. The NBA All-Star Celebrity Game will take place prior. The tip-off time for the Celebrity Game is set for 7 p.m. ET at Wolstein Center in Cleveland.

Team Durant Starting Lineup

PG Trae Young | SG DeMar DeRozan | SF Jayson Tatum | PF Giannis Antetokounmpo | C Joel Embiid

Team Durant Reserves

PG Devin Booker | SG Zach LaVine | PG Dejounte Murray | SF Khris Middleton | SG LaMelo Ball | C Karl-Anthony Towns | C Rudy Gobert

Team LeBron Starting Lineup

PG Ja Morant | SG Stephen Curry | SF Andrew Wiggins | PF LeBron James | C Nikola Jokic

Team LeBron Reserves

PG Luka Doncic | SG Darius Garland | SG James Harden | PG Chris Paul | SF Jimmy Butler | PG Donovan Mitchell | SG Fred VanVleet

2022 NBA All-Star Game Prediction | NBA Picks

Moreover, without Durant playing, this matchup favors Team LeBron. They also have great bench players, such as Luka Doncic, Darius Garland and Fred VanVleet. Is there a reasonable chance of an upset? Of course, but Jayson Tatum has big shoes to fill. And, while LeBron James is still a consistent player, he has never dominated at the free throw line. Plus, he’s not getting any younger. Embiid and Morant could be the deciding factors on which team wins or loses. Other All-Stars will have to play lights out, too.

Additionally, Team Durant will have to use their taller threats to their maximum advantage. Giannis Antetokounmpo, Joel Embiid, Karl-Anthony Towns and Rudy Gobert are players that come to mind. Viewers can expect to see barely any defense in this contest. In short, contemplate picking Team LeBron to win, they will cover the spread and the total will go over 321. To learn more about basketball betting, read our handicap betting guide. Other NBA Picks are on the main page.

