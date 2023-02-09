76ers coach Doc Rivers on LeBron James: ‘He’s going to have the greatest career’

Philadelphia 76ers coach Doc Rivers believes LeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers will retire with the best NBA résumé in league history. While the veteran coach still thinks Michael Jordan is the greatest of all time, James could retire with the greatest overall career.

“I think he’s going to have the greatest career of all time,” Rivers told Dan Woike of the Los Angeles Times. “And I think he’s already had it. I think Michael’s the greatest of all time, but that doesn’t take anything away from LeBron. LeBron’s had the greatest career.”

Referring to a few NBA betting sites, the 76ers have 10th-best odds to win the championship. Some sportsbooks are giving the Boston Celtics, Cleveland Cavaliers, and Milwaukee Bucks greater odds.

LeBron James’ ability to win championships everywhere, perform at the highest levels of the league everywhere, is an unmatched triumph. “Numbers and everything-wise,” Doc Rivers said, “has anyone had a better career than LeBron? I can’t think of anyone.” https://t.co/4J1kyKcZGq — L.A. Times Sports (@latimessports) February 8, 2023

“If my dad was alive, he’d be staring at me right now and yelling, ‘Bill Russell,'” added the 76ers coach. “You know, but I’m saying numbers and everything-wise, has anyone had a better career than LeBron? I can’t think of anyone. So, that’s impressive.”

On Tuesday, LeBron James set the all-time scoring record on a step-back jumper with 10.9 seconds left in the third quarter of the Lakers’ 133-130 win over the Oklahoma City Thunder.

76ers coach Doc Rivers says Michael Jordan is still the greatest, but he believes LeBron James will have the greatest career after it is all said and done

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar watched the four-time MVP break his scoring record from the courtside. The Hall of Famer set the previous all-time scoring record on April 5, 1984, against the Utah Jazz. Of course, it was not the only record broken last night. So, the 76ers coach wants to give credit where credit is due.

An estimated 3.7 million viewers tuned in to watch LeBron James and the Lakers on Tuesday night. Viewership peaked between 11:45 p.m. and midnight ET. NBA social and digital platforms also generated 225 million views, the most ever for a regular season game.

LeBron James’ historic night delivers record engagement: pic.twitter.com/khtVFTYdrx — NBA Communications (@NBAPR) February 8, 2023

Moreover, James ended his performance with 38 points, seven rebounds, three assists, and three steals in 34 minutes. The 19-time All-Star finished 13-of-20 (65%) shooting from the floor, 4-of-6 (66.7%) beyond the arc, and 8-of-10 (80%) at the foul line.

Through 44 starts this season, the 19-time All-Star is averaging 30.2 points, 8.5 boards, 7.0 assists, and 1.0 steal per game. To add to the aforementioned statistics, LeBron James is shooting 50.8% from the field and 31.5% outside the arc.

Rivers speaks from his heart. The 76ers coach understands the 20-year veteran’s potential. If James wins another championship or two, he could very well be in a class of his own, at least in the minds of some fans. This is based on team accomplishments, personal records, and other individual accolades.