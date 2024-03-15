The Philadelphia 76ers have dropped 17 of their past 24 games since Joel Embiid’s 70-point performance against the San Antonio Spurs on Jan. 22. Embiid has missed the last 20 games due to a torn meniscus in his left knee.

Last season, the Sixers went 11-5 during the regular season and 2-0 during the playoffs without the reigning MVP. Through 66 games this season, Philadelphia has gone 10-22 without the 7-foot center.

Referring to a few NBA betting sites, the 76ers hold 14th-ranked odds to win the championship. Sportsbooks are showing better odds for the Cleveland Cavaliers and Miami Heat.

The Sixers have lost 17 of 24 games since Joel Embiid scored 70 points in a 133-123 victory over the San Antonio Spurs on Jan. 22. The joy they felt that night seems like decades ago. #TheStruggleIsRealFlow pic.twitter.com/ILKfoKPTtH — Keith Pompey (@PompeyOnSixers) March 15, 2024



Moreover, the 76ers are currently 36-30 and rank seventh in the Eastern Conference standings. They remain half a game behind the No. 6 Indiana Pacers (37-30) and hold a half-game lead on the eighth-seeded Heat (35-30).

Prior to Embiid’s injury, he was averaging career highs of 35.3 points and 5.7 assists, along with 11.3 rebounds, 1.1 steals, 1.8 blocks, and 34 minutes per game. Plus, he was shooting 53.3% from the field and a career-best 88.3% at the foul line.

Philadelphia 76ers star Joel Embiid (knee) is expected to return from injury in early April

Early Friday morning, Keith Pompey of The Philadelphia Inquirer was asked via “Sixers Mailbag” when Embiid would return. Pompey is predicting the eight-year veteran will return in early April.

“It was reported a couple of days ago that the Sixers hope Embiid will come back around the final week of the season. That would be around April 8, if not a little sooner. And a source confirmed that he’s on course to return the first or second week of April,” he wrote.

The Sixers’ original timeline for Embiid was 6-8 weeks. Eight weeks out from the Feb. 6 surgery would be April 2. Philadelphia will host the Oklahoma City Thunder that night at the Wells Fargo Center.

Following that matchup, the team will have a three-game road trip at the Heat (April 4), the Memphis Grizzlies (April 6), and the Spurs (April 7) before finishing the season with a three-game homestand.

However, the 76ers have now at least finally addressed their lack of big-man depth.

Philadelphia is expected to sign ex-Charlotte Hornets center Kai Jones to a 10-day contract on Friday, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium and ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.