Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid is averaging a career-high 38 points per 36 minutes, which is the highest by any NBA player in any season in the shot clock era since 1954-55.

NBA Hall of Famer Wilt Chamberlain is a close second. At the age of 25, Chamberlain averaged 37.4 points per 36 minutes in 80 games played of the 1961-62 season.

The other players on the top-1o list include James Harden (35.4 in 2018-19), Giannis Antetokounmpo (34.9 in 2019-20), Stephen Curry (33.7 in 2020-21), and Michael Jordan (33.4 in 1986-87).

According to a few NBA betting sites, Embiid is now the odds-on favorite to win a second MVP award. Sportsbooks are still showing great odds for Nikola Jokic and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.

Joel Embiid is currently averaging 38.0 points per 36 minutes which is the highest in any season in the shot clock era (since 1954-55).#NBA | #BrotherlyLove pic.twitter.com/sWnffZTlqN — Basketball Reference (@bball_ref) January 24, 2024



Despite missing 10 games so far this season, Embiid currently leads the NBA in points per game (36.1), player efficiency rating (35.5), win shares per 48 minutes (.319), and usage percentage (39%).

The reigning MVP is also fourth in points (1,156), 17th in total rebounds (370), 14th in blocks (60), second in free throws (347), second in box plus/minus (13.1), third in value over replacement player (4.2), and second in defensive rating (107.3).

Philadelphia 76ers star Joel Embiid recorded a career-high 70 points vs. San Antonio Spurs

In Philadelphia’s 133-123 victory over the San Antonio Spurs on Monday night, Embiid scored a career-high 70 points on 24-of-41 (58.5%) shooting from the field, 1-of-2 (50%) beyond the arc, and 21-of-23 (91.3%) at the foul line.

Embiid became the ninth player in NBA history to score 70 points in a game. He broke Chamberlain’s 76ers franchise record of 68 points as well.

No player had ever put up a stat line of 70 points, 18 rebounds, and five assists in a game. Embiid joined Chamberlain and David Robinson as the only centers in NBA history to score at least 70 points in a game.

AN HISTORIC 70-POINT NIGHT FOR JOEL EMBIID 👏 ✅ 76ers franchise record

✅ 9th player in NBA history to score 70+

✅ A new career high 70 PTS, 18 REB, 24/41 FGM, 21/23 FTM pic.twitter.com/gDKY2E9bVA — NBA (@NBA) January 23, 2024



Chamberlain was playing for the Philadelphia Warriors when he set the NBA record with 100 points. Robinson posted a career-high 71 points in San Antonio’s 112-97 regular-season finale win over the Los Angeles Clippers on April 24, 1994.

NBA sportsbooks show Joel Embiid with seventh-best odds to win NBA Defensive Player of the Year. Of course, oddsmakers are giving better odds to Rudy Gobert, Chet Holmgren, and Anthony Davis.

Embiid can only miss seven more of the remaining 40 games to be eligible for MVP and other awards.

The new collective bargaining agreement requires players to appear in at least 65 regular-season games to be eligible for MVP and the All-NBA teams.

Embiid has already missed 10 games this season.