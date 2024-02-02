Philadelphia 76ers star Joel Embiid suffered a lateral meniscus injury in his left knee when Golden State Warriors forward Jonathan Kuminga fell on his leg in Tuesday night’s game, the Sixers announced Thursday.

Embiid will be out through the rest of the weekend while the Sixers continue to explore treatment options. The seven-time All-Star missed three games with left knee soreness last month.

Embiid sat out Saturday’s game in Denver and Monday’s game against the Portland Trail Blazers. The Sixers were fined $75,000 on Thursday for failing to list Embiid on the injury report “in an accurate and timely manner” ahead of their Denver game.

For clarification: Shams tweeted that a team official announced Joel Embiid “tore his meniscus” — but that’s not what the team actually announced: “An MRI following Wednesday’s game and further evaluation revealed an injury to the lateral meniscus in Embiid’s left knee. Embiid,… — Philly Sixers Galaxy (@sixers_galaxy) February 2, 2024



Although Embiid returned against Golden State on Tuesday night, he was not himself. The 7-footer scored only 14 points in his first game back after missing the previous two due to left knee soreness.

Through 34 starts this season, Embiid is averaging career highs of 35.3 points and 5.7 assists per game. The eight-year veteran also leads the league in usage percentage (39%).

In Philadelphia’s 133-123 win over the San Antonio Spurs on Jan. 22, Embiid recorded a career-high 70 points, 18 rebounds, five assists, one steal, and one block in 37 minutes of action.

His 37 minutes played were the fewest ever in a 70-point game. The reigning MVP shot 24-of-41 (58.5%) from the field, 1-of-2 (50%) beyond the arc, and 21-of-23 (91.3%) at the foul line.

Embiid became the ninth player in NBA history to score 70 points in a game. He joined Wilt Chamberlain and David Robinson as the only centers to score at least 70 points in a game.

Thursday night’s game in Utah will be Embiid’s 13th game missed this season. NBA players are required to appear in at least 70% of their team’s games to qualify for the league scoring title. That means a minimum of 58 games in an 82-game season.

“I feel for the kid… He was the clear cut MVP for this year.” Shaq’s reaction to Joel Embiid’s meniscus injury pic.twitter.com/3u3K0QcFmc — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) February 2, 2024



Embiid has made 34 appearances this season. He must appear in at least 24 of the Sixers’ remaining 35 games to qualify for the scoring title. Sixty-five games are the required minimum for most awards and honors.

A player can miss no more than 17 games to be eligible for league awards and honors — including MVP, Defensive Player of the Year, and All-NBA.

Embiid was named an All-Star Eastern Conference frontcourt starter last week. However, he will now likely be replaced ahead of the 2024 NBA All-Star Game in Indianapolis.

The league’s 73rd All-Star edition is scheduled for Sunday, Feb. 18.

NBA betting sites now show Embiid with fourth-shortest odds to win MVP this season. Sportsbooks are giving better odds to Nikola Jokic, Luka Doncic, and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.

Needless to say, it’s not happening for the 76ers center.