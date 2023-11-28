Home » news » 76ers Joel Embiid Has 74 Games With 35 Points 10 Rebounds Leads Active Players

76ers’ Joel Embiid has 74 games with 35+ points, 10+ rebounds, leads active players

Updated 2 hours ago on • 3 min read
USA Today Network

Philadelphia 76ers star Joel Embiid has recorded 74 games with at least 35 points and 10 rebounds, leading all other active NBA players. The six-time All-Star now leads LeBron James (73), Giannis Antetokounmpo (71), Anthony Davis (69), and Russell Westbrook (58).

In Philadelphia’s 127-123 victory against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Saturday, the five-time All-NBA member amassed 35 points, 11 rebounds, nine assists, and four blocks in 38 minutes of action. Embiid, 29, shot 8-of-18 (44.4%) from the floor and 19-of-21 (90.5%) at the foul line.

Referring to a few NBA betting sites, the Philadelphia 76ers hold sixth-shortest odds to win this season’s championship. Sportsbooks are showing better odds for the Boston Celtics, Milwaukee Bucks, Denver Nuggets, Phoenix Suns, and Golden State Warriors.


In the Sixers’ 138-94 win over the Los Angeles Lakers on Monday night, Embiid posted 30 points, 11 rebounds, and 11 assists in 31 minutes played. The 2023 MVP finished 9-of-15 (60%) shooting from the field, 2-of-3 (66.7%) beyond the arc, and 10-of-12 (83.3%) at the line.

Embiid’s 30-point outing against the Lakers was his first triple-double of the season and sixth overall. Sixers coach Nick Nurse rested the two-time scoring champ the entire fourth quarter.

76ers star Joel Embiid leads the NBA in points (512), free throws (165), and usage percentage (36.1%)

“That’s my favorite team,” Embiid said, recalling his younger days as a Kobe Bryant fan. “Any time I play against them, you want to get the win. But I do it every night anyways against every other team.”

More importantly, it was the Lakers’ worst loss to the 76ers in 290 games in the series, and this game was Philadelphia’s seventh straight win over L.A. It was also the first time since 2010 that LeBron James was held without a rebound.

The 76ers hit 22 3-pointers to just seven for the Lakers. Philadelphia ended the first half with 13 3-pointers, a season high for a half, on 26 shots. Plus, the Sixers shot 47-of-93 (50.5%) from the floor.


Through 16 games of the 2023-24 season, Embiid is averaging 32 points, 11.3 rebounds, 6.6 assists, 1.1 steals, 1.9 blocks, and 34.5 minutes per game. He’s shooting 49.8% from the field and 31.5% from 3-point range as well.

Embiid leads the NBA in points (512), free throws (165), and usage percentage (36.1%). The eight-year veteran is also averaging a career-best player efficiency rating of 32.2.

NBA sportsbooks show Joel Embiid with third-shortest odds to win MVP this season. Oddsmakers are giving better odds to Nikola Jokic and Luka Doncic.

