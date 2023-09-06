76ers sign undrafted guard David Duke Jr. to an Exhibit 10 contract

The Philadelphia 76ers are signing David Duke Jr. to an Exhibit 10 contract, according to sources. Duke, 23, went undrafted out of Providence College in 2021. The 6-foot-5 guard inked a two-way deal with the Brooklyn Nets.

During his rookie 2021-22 NBA season, Duke averaged 4.7 points, 3.0 rebounds, and 15.5 minutes per game in seven starts and 22 appearances. The Rhode Island native shot 36.1% from the field as well.

Duke signed another two-way deal with Brooklyn in September 2022. The guard became an unrestricted free agent this summer when the Nets declined to give him a qualifying offer.

Per a few NBA betting sites, the Philadelphia 76ers hold ninth-shortest odds to win next season’s championship in 2024. Sportsbooks are showing better odds for the Boston Celtics, Milwaukee Bucks, and Miami Heat.

In 23 games off the bench in the 2022-23 season, David Duke Jr. averaged 3.7 points, 1.3 rebounds, and 9.9 minutes per game while shooting a career-best 46.2% from the floor and 70.6% at the foul line.

Furthermore, in Brooklyn’s 134-105 regular-season finale loss against the 76ers on April 9, 2023, the guard scored a season-high 15 points in 45 minutes off the bench. The Providence product also notched eight boards, four assists, and three steals while shooting 5-of-13 (38.5%) from the floor.

Last season with the Long Island Nets, Brooklyn’s G League affiliate, Duke finished third in the voting for G League MVP. In 22 starts, he averaged 23 points, 6.1 rebounds, 3.8 assists, 1.9 steals, and 34.2 minutes per game. Windy City’s Carik Jones won the 2023 G League MVP award.

Duke ranked fifth in defensive rating (110.5) and defensive win shares (1.4). The undrafted guard also recorded a player efficiency rating of 17.7, a true shooting percentage of 64.9%, and a usage percentage of 22.6%.

During the 2023 NBA 2K24 Summer League, Duke averaged 16 points, 5.8 rebounds, 3.0 assists, 2.0 steals, and 25.6 minutes per game in five outings. Plus, the guard shot 43.1% from the floor and 84.4% at the line.

An Exhibit 10 deal can be converted into a two-way contract before the regular season begins. Training camp contracts are usually non-guaranteed, allowing teams to waive the player without taking a cap hit.

The player earns between $5,000 to $75,000 if they remain with the team’s G League affiliate for 60 days. Under the league’s new collective bargaining agreement, the maximum number of two-way players an NBA team can sign increased from two to three.

Guard Ricky Council IV and forwards Terquavion Smith and Azuolas Tubelis occupy the Sixers’ two-way slots. However, if the Sixers waive one of the three players before the 2022-23 season begins, Duke’s deal can be converted into a two-way contract.

Since the 76ers have only 13 players signed to fully guaranteed contracts, Duke could earn a spot on the 15-man roster. If not, the guard will likely spend his time with Philadelphia’s G League affiliate, the Delaware Blue Coats.

