Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid leads the league in points per game through 16 starts of the 2023-24 NBA season. Embiid, 29, leads the NBA with 32 points per game, followed by Luka Doncic (31.4), Kevin Durant (31), De’Aaron Fox (30.3), and Giannis Antetokounmpo (29.9).

The Sixers star is also averaging 11.3 rebounds, a career-high 6.6 assists, 1.1 steals, and 1.9 blocks per game. Plus, he’s shooting 49.8% from the floor, 31.5% beyond the arc, and a career-best 87.8% at the foul line. He’s averaging a career-best player efficiency rating of 32.1 as well.

According to multiple NBA betting sites, the Philadelphia 76ers hold sixth-shortest odds to win this season’s championship. Sportsbooks are showing better odds for the Boston Celtics, Milwaukee Bucks, Denver Nuggets, Phoenix Suns, and Golden State Warriors.

2023-2024 NBA Points Per Game Leaders: 32.0 – Joel Embiid

31.4 – Luka Dončić

31.0 – Kevin Durant

30.3 – De’Aaron Fox

29.9 – Giannis Antetokounmpo All Leaders: https://t.co/snY5fT6Z7I pic.twitter.com/jHTqZdSJcu — Basketball Reference (@bball_ref) December 4, 2023



In Philadelphia’s 146-128 win over the Washington Wizards on Nov. 6, the center recorded a season-high 48 points, 11 rebounds, six assists, one steal, and one block in 31 minutes of action.

Embiid is also leading the league in free throws (165) and usage percentage (36%) this season. The six-time All-Star ranks eighth in points (512), 17th in total rebounds (180), and 13th in field goals (165).

76ers center Joel Embiid leads NBA in points per game (32), free throws (165), and usage percentage (36.1%)

Additionally, Embiid has logged 74 games with at least 35 points and 10 rebounds, leading all other active players. The five-time All-NBA member leads LeBron James (73), Antetokounmpo (71), Anthony Davis (69), and Russell Westbrook (58).

In the Sixers’ 138-94 win over the Los Angeles Lakers on Nov. 27, Embiid posted 30 points, 11 rebounds, and 11 assists in 31 minutes. The 2023 MVP finished 9-of-15 (60%) shooting from the field, 2-of-3 (66.7%) beyond the arc, and 10-of-12 (83.3%) at the line.

Only five players have ever averaged 25+ PPG on at least 60% shooting for their career: Wilt Chamberlain

Karl Malone

George Gervin

LeBron James (through 1,441 games)

Joel Embiid (through 410 games) https://t.co/1m9QXiRMkd — NBA.com/Stats (@nbastats) December 4, 2023



Embiid’s 30-point outing against the Lakers was his first triple-double of the season and sixth overall. Sixers coach Nick Nurse rested the two-time scoring champ the entire fourth quarter.

The 76ers star must stay healthy in order to qualify for awards and honors. Per the new CBA, players must appear in at least 65 games to be eligible for MVP, Rookie of the Year, Defensive Player of the Year, and All-NBA Teams.

NBA sportsbooks show Joel Embiid with third-shortest odds to win MVP this season. Oddsmakers are giving better odds to Nikola Jokic and Doncic.