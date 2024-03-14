76ers to sign ex-Hornets center Kai Jones to a 10-day contract

The Philadelphia 76ers are planning to sign ex-Charlotte Hornets center Kai Jones to a 10-day contract on Friday, according to ESPN NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski.

Jones was waived by Charlotte in October before training camp after posting a series of bizarre messages on social media and criticizing then-teammates Nick Richards and Mark Williams in August.

The Philadelphia 76ers plan to sign F/C Kai Jones on a 10-day contract Friday, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Jones, the 19th pick in 2021 NBA Draft, returns to the league after being released by Charlotte in October. High-upside flier for 76ers in the 6-foot-11 athlete.



About Richards, Jones said, “I’m more assertive with the ball than him [and] I can read myself.” Of Williams, Jones posted, “show me a video of Mark pulling up going left and hitting it. Anywhere man in college some where [sic] show one.”

The Hornets released a statement after waiving the 6-foot-11 big man.

“Kai Jones will not participate in training camp due to personal reasons,” the Hornets’ statement read. “There is currently not a timetable for his return to the team. Out of respect for the personal nature of the situation, the Hornets will not have any additional public comment regarding the matter at this time.”

Kai Jones could play for the Philadelphia 76ers as early as Saturday against the Charlotte Hornets

Before Jones was cut, he publicly requested a trade. NBA players are not allowed to publicly request or demand a trade. That includes social media. A player can be fined up to $150,000 for doing so.

In October, Kai Jones posted this message on X: “I have officially requested to be traded from the Charlotte Hornets. #GOATLIFE.”

Jones, 22, was selected 19th overall by the New York Knicks in the 2021 NBA Draft out of the University of Texas at Austin. However, he was then traded to the Hornets.

Kai Jones (@242_jones) with an impressive performance as he stood for the Bahamas vs. Puerto Rico in the 2024 FIBA AmeriCup 👀 📊 14 PTS | 6-8 FG | 9 REB | 2 BLK



The Bahamian hooper has appeared in a combined 67 career games off the bench for Charlotte the last two NBA seasons. He averaged 2.7 points, 2.0 rebounds, and 9.1 minutes per game in those contests.

Furthermore, in 46 games as a reserve in the 2022-23 season, the center averaged career highs of 3.4 points, 2.7 boards, and 12 minutes per game. Plus, he shot 55.8% from the floor and a career-best 73.1% at the foul line.

In Charlotte’s 137-134 win over the Oklahoma City Thunder on March 28, 2023, the Texas product recorded career highs of 12 points and 14 rebounds in 22 minutes of action.

The 76ers host the Hornets this Saturday at 7 p.m. ET.

Since Joel Embiid (knee) remains out indefinitely, Jones will likely see playing time with Philly.