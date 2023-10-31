76ers Trade James Harden To Clippers For Nic Batum, Draft Picks

The Philadelphia 76ers are trading James Harden, P.J. Tucker, and Filip Petrusev to the Los Angeles Clippers for Marcus Morris, Nic Batum, Robert Covington, KJ Martin, a 2028 unprotected first-round pick, two second-round picks, a 2029 pick swap, and an additional first-round pick that will be acquired from a third team.

The Clippers and a third team were finalizing this blockbuster trade late Monday night, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski. Philadelphia is expected to waive veteran guard Danny Green to create the roster space for the trade as well. Harden is owed $35.64 million this season.

After the trade, NBA betting sites are showing the Los Angeles Clippers with seventh-shortest odds to win this season’s 2024 championship. Sportsbooks are showing better odds for the Denver Nuggets, Phoenix Suns, Golden State Warriors, and Los Angeles Lakers.

The Sixers are acquiring Marcus Morris, Nic Batum, Robert Covington, KJ Martin, multiple draft picks and a pick swap for James Harden, PJ Tucker and Filip Petrusev, sources tell ESPN. https://t.co/fSOkgO5xd3 — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) October 31, 2023



Of course, the 76ers will take a $200,000 cap hit for waiving Green, who had $500,000 in guaranteed salary if he was on the roster for the first game of the 2023-24 season. The contract was amended on Oct. 23 and reduced the protection amount.

Furthermore, the Sixers are bringing back expiring contracts that gives them the financial capacity to have as much as $50 to $65 million in salary cap space next summer, per Bobby Marks.

Harden, 34, is now set to play alongside All-Star forwards Kawhi Leonard and Paul George, along with guard Russell Westbrook, his former Oklahoma City Thunder and Houston Rockets teammate.

With Harden, George, and Westbrook, the Clippers now have three of the top six active players in points scored among those who have never won a title, according to ESPN Stats & Information.

Additionally, Harden has yet to make his 2023-24 season debut. Dating back to July, the Clippers and Sixers have been negotiating a trade with this third unnamed team. The deal has now been finalized as of late Monday.

The 10-time All-Star grew up in Southern California and played for Artesia High School in Lakewood. The Clippers will be Harden’s first California-based team and fifth NBA team of his career.

In 58 starts with the 76ers last season, Harden averaged 21 points, 6.1 rebounds, 10.7 assists, 1.2 steals, and 36.8 minutes per game. Plus, he shot 44.1% from the floor, 38.5% beyond the arc, and 86.7% at the foul line.

🏀Marcus Morris: $17.1M

🏀Nicolas Batum: $11.7MM

🏀Robert Covington: $11.7M

🏀KJ Martin: $1.9M Martin is an unrestricted free agent and Philadelphia inherits his bird rights. He is the top value player of the 4. The former second-round pick averaged a career high 12.3 points… https://t.co/A1KkphINhb — Bobby Marks (@BobbyMarks42) October 31, 2023



Above all else, Harden has never missed the playoffs in his entire 14-year career.

Moreover, the Clippers (2-1) start a back-to-back set in Los Angeles against the Orlando Magic on Tuesday. Following the Orlando matchup, the Lakers are on the schedule for Wednesday.

The Clippers have four days off to work Harden and Tucker into their system. Not to mention, L.A. opens a three-game road trip in New York against the Knicks on Monday.

If everything goes well, Harden could play his former Nets team in Brooklyn on Wednesday. As a matter of fact, L.A. completes the stretch at the Dallas Mavericks next Friday.

The 76ers play the Clippers twice this season — at L.A. on March 24 and at home on March 27.