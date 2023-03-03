For the 2023 AAC Tournament, the No. 1 Houston Cougars hold the best odds to win the AAC Championship. On Sunday, March 5, Houston takes on Memphis at FedExForum to conclude the regular season. At the moment, the conference tournament favorite is 28-2 overall and 16-1 against AAC opponents.

Last season, the Cougars finished 26-5, 15-3 versus conference teams. Houston went on to defeat Memphis 71-53 to win its eighth conference tournament championship. During the Elite Eight of the 2022 NCAA Tournament, the contender lost 50-44 to Villanova. BetOnline odds are featured below for this year’s AAC Tournament.

2023 AAC Tournament Odds — No. 1 Houston is the betting favorite

Senior guard Marcus Sasser leads Houston in scoring this season, averaging 17.2 points per game. Through 30 appearances, the Texas native is averaging 2.8 rebounds, 3.3 assists, 1.7 steals, and 31.6 minutes per contest. The 6-foot-2 guard leads the AAC in win shares (6.5), offensive win shares (4.1), and box plus/minus (12.4).

Houston qualified for its seventh Elite Eight appearance in school history last season. The men’s basketball program has made a total of 23 all-time NCAA Tournament appearances. The Cougars have not appeared in the NCAA Tournament National Championship since 1984.

Can Houston advance to win its ninth AAC Tournament on Sunday, March 12? The BetOnline sportsbook shows Memphis (+400), Tulane (+500), and Cincinnati (+650) with the next-best odds to win the conference tournament championship.

AAC Championship is Sunday, March 12 at 2:15 p.m. ET

For the quarterfinals round of the AAC Tournament, the Cougars will play either the No. 8 or 9 seed at 12 p.m. ET on Friday, March 10 at Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas. This contest will air live on ESPN2. Streaming services with free trials that carry ESPN include fuboTV, YouTube TV, and Vidgo.

In No. 1 Houston’s 83-66 victory over Wichita State on Thursday’s senior night, junior guard Jamal Shead scored a career-high 25 points. Shead knocked down four 3-pointers. Plus, Sasser ended his outing with 22 points. Sasser tied Robert McKiver’s school record for most career 3-pointers set by a Cougar (261).

It was the guard’s sixth consecutive game with 20-plus points. “Just all the love in Houston,” said Sasser after playing his last home game at Fertitta Center. “They’ve been giving me love since I was a freshman, and they are still doing it to this day. I just can’t thank the Houston community enough.”

Additionally, for the AAC Tournament schedule, the first round starts Thursday, March 9. On Opening Day, the No. 8 and 9 seeds will play at 11:30 a.m. ET, followed by No. 7 facing off against No. 10 at 1:30 p.m. ET. And then the No. 6 seed takes on No. 11 Tulsa at 6 p.m. ET. The first round will air live on ESPNU.

