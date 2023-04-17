The 2022-23 Miami Hurricanes enjoyed a strong regular season and made it all the way to the Final Four in the NCAA tournament under head coach, Jim Larranaga. Miami is returning three starters from last season, but they will not be getting back ACC Player of the Year, Isaiah Wong. The three-time All-ACC selection is foregoing his final year of eligibility and is entering the 2023 NBA Draft.

Wong is the fourth leading scorer in program history and helped lead the Hurricanes to their first-ever Final Four appearance this season. Miami finished 29-9 this season and lost in the Final Four to the eventual National Champs, the UConn Huskies. The 22-year-old New Jersey native has his sites set on the next level and wants to play in the NBA.

The Hurricanes were co-ACC regular season champs this season and tied the program’s record for most wins as well. Wong was the first Miami player to win since Shane Larkin in 2013 to win ACC POY.

Isaiah Wong is entering the 2023 NBA Draft

Wong played four seasons at Miami and was a four-year starter. He played in 132 career games and made 112 starts. In 37 games played this season, he averaged (16.2) points, (4.3) assists, (3.2) assists, and (1.4) steals. His three-point percentage was a career-high (.384) this season while taking (4.3) triples per game.

The six-foot-three guard finished his career with 1,866 points and which is the fourth-most in program history. He is also the second player in program history along with Jack McClinton to earn three All-ACC selections in their career. His head coach Jim Larranaga had this to say about being able to coach Wong at Miami.

“My staff and I are so happy for Isaiah for all he has accomplished.”… “We are excited for him as he continues to pursue his dream of playing in the NBA and look forward to supporting him in any way we can to make that a reality.” Jim Larranaga

Wong will hope to hear his name called in this year’s NBA Draft and his first step would be earning an invitation to the Draft Combine in Chicago, IL. The 2023 NBA Draft starts on June, 22.