Andy Katz has filled out yet another March Madness bracket, made predictions, and has released his expert picks for the 2023 NCAA Tournament. For this year’s 84th annual addition of the tournament, the college basketball analyst is expecting No. 1 Purdue to win the National Championship. BetOnline odds and picks are featured below.

Andy Katz March Madness 2023 Bracket

One noteworthy upset Andy Katz has on full display in his March Madness bracket is No. 12 VCU over No. 5 Saint Mary’s. There’s a logical explanation for this pick. “You wanted more upsets? I’ve got one for you,” said Katz. “If you watched the way VCU played in the A10, they won the regular season, and they won the conference tournament. I go VCU.” The college basketball analyst trusts the Rams to step up their game. Other expert picks and predictions are below.

Andy Katz March Madness 2023 Predictions & Picks

Additionally, the college basketball analyst has No. 1 Purdue beating No. 2 Arizona and No. 2 UCLA winning over No. 4 Indiana in the Final Four. “UCLA-Indiana, how about a couple of brand names right there in the national semifinal,” explained Katz.

“I like UCLA here. Everyone says, ‘Oh, they don’t have the Defensive Player of the Year in the Pac-12 [Jaylen Clark, out for the year with an Achilles injury].’ Every time we say things like that, you know, the team that has lost the starter, a lot of times advances.”

No. 4 Indiana to Final Four (+2000)

First off, Andy Katz is hoping No. 4 Indiana will advance to the Final Four. In the Elight Eight, the NCAA analyst has the Hoosiers upsetting No. 10 Penn State. “Mike Woodson. Trayce Jackson-Davis. Jalen Hood-Schifino,” said Katz. “You know why? They’ve got multiple pros. They’ve got a pro coach. Indiana advances.”

No. 8 Iowa to defeat No. 1 Houston (+350)

Next, Andy Katz is convinced that No. 8 Iowa will upset No. 1 Houston. “[Iowa] can score. Houston cannot score as well. That game’s going to be in the 70s or 80s.” During the regular season, the Cougars ranked 109th in the NCAA in scoring, averaging 75 points per game. Meanwhile, the Cyclones logged 80.2 points per game, which ranked 22nd overall.

No. 1 Purdue to win National Championship (+1000) | Andy Katz Expert Picks

For one final note, Andy Katz likes what he’s seen from Purdue junior center Zach Edey. “A Purdue-UCLA final would be a great game,” says the college basketball analyst. “I’m just going to ride [Purdue]. He is a unicorn, there is no one like Zach Edey in the country. He has taken his game, with multiple 30-point games, to another level. I think Purdue wins the National Championship over UCLA.” More expert picks and predictions are on the main page.

