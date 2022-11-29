Anthony Davis Speaks Out On Lakers Late Collapse Vs Pacers

On Monday night, the LA Lakers blew a 17-point lead in the fourth quarter to lose on a buzzer-beater three by the Pacers. There was plenty of blame to go around after the game and head coach Darvin Ham was quick to take it for the Lakers collapse in the fourth. He said the results fall on him to make the adjustments the team needs late in the game. One Lakers superstar spoke out after the game about the loss.

Lakers star Anthony Davis didn’t think all the blame was to be had for his coach. Davis spoke about how it’s the players who make the plays and the coaches will put them in the right position to do so. They lost 116-115 to the Pacers last night.

NBA betting sites have the Lakers at (+6600) to win the Finals this season.

Anthony Davis over the last 6 games: 37 PTS, 18 REB, 2 AST, 60% FG

38 PTS, 16 REB, 4 BLK, 62% FG

30 PTS, 18 REB, 3 STL, 63% FG

37 PTS, 21 REB, 5 BLK, 64% FG

25 PTS, 15 REB, 3 BLK, 77% FG

25 PTS, 13 REB, 4 BLK, 60% FG pic.twitter.com/F855aoQVL2 — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) November 29, 2022

Anthony Davis sounds off after Lakers late game collapse

Head coach Darvin Ham was quick to take the blame for the Lakers bad loss, and that’s something a good coach does even when it’s not his fault completely.

” I wish we would have been a lot more aggressive, continue playing with pace and also continue to be organized and move the ball. And that falls on me. That falls on me. I’ll take responsibility for that…I have to do a better job of keeping us organized during those stretches offensively.” – Darvin Ham

But Lakers star PF Anthony Davis was quick to say that the blame is on the players more than anything. He told reporters that their team is too experienced to be losing games like that in the fourth quarter.

“It’s not just on him. It’s on us too,” … “I mean, we got enough years in the league for the guys that were on the floor late game to execute. Obviously, he’s a coach, you take the blame. But it’s on us players to go out there and execute.” – Anthony Davis

The Lakers are 7-12 so far this season and are fifth in the Pacific Conference. Their next game is tomorrow vs the Trial Blazers at 10:30pm.