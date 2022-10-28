The LA Lakers are off to a rough 0-4 start and will have a tough matchup against the Timberwolves. Russell Westbrook has caught a lot of attention dating back to last season with his inconsistent play.

Westbrook was once the MVP of the league and now he barely averages 10 points a game. He was once regarded as one of the top PGs in the NBA not too long ago and has since then not been the same.

As a two-time scoring champ, Westbrook is capable of being more productive for the team. He’ll be 34 next month and maybe father time is finally catching up to him.

Westbrook coming off the bench is the Lakers' plan for the foreseeable future, sources tell ESPN. They'll see how it goes tonight — barring Anthony Davis needing to sit out with his back. https://t.co/vmTiQQTsKu — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) October 28, 2022

Lakers PG Russell Westbrook expected to come off the bench for the foreseeable future

The Lakers are expected to bring PG Russell Westbrook off the bench tonight vs Minnesota. He’s a nine-time all-star who’s started 98 percent of the games he’s played in his 15 year career. It may seem like a disrespectful to have a player of his caliber to not be a starter, but it’s the right move for them.

Their first year head coach is trying to do what he can to keep the team’s offense moving when the starters are out. Bench players are what can separate the good from the great teams. Bottom of the pack teams fall behind when their second-unit has no offensive production and and coaches are forced to play starters in extra minutes to try and salvage games.

Westbrook may have once last chance to be a starter tonight if Anthony Davis is unable to play. Davis participated in the teams shoot-around today but will be a game-time decision for the Lakers. Juan Toscano-Anderson is listed as out for tonight’s game. Having Westbrook come off the bench for the foreseeable future is a strong decision for Lakers head coach Darvin Ham.