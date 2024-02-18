Anthony Edwards Plans to Play AS Game Left-Handed

It is no secret that Anthony Edwards is one of premier young stars in the NBA. The world will be reminded of it on Sunday. He will take the floor in Indiana with the Western Conference All-Stars. However, he is not one to disappoint and has something special planned. The Timberwolves star plans to channel his inner Larry Bird and play the All-Star Game using only his left hand.

Anthony Edwards is going to shoot left handed for the entire All Star game https://t.co/lY5Zt3J3Nf pic.twitter.com/ptJnRTB7PO — CJ Fogler account may or may not be notable (@cjzero) February 18, 2024

If Anthony Edwards does put up a solid stat-line with his left hand and the Western Conference wins, then his chances of winning the All-Star Game MVP will increase ten-fold.

Anthony Edwards Planning to Put on a Show

As Edwards said, he plans to have fun. He is looking to at least score 15 points with his left hand. If there is any star who can do this, it will be the young Timberwolves guard. He has already developed into one of the best finishers in the league and has a killer instinct reminiscent of some NBA greats. Edwards currently has betting odds of +900 of winning the All-Star Game MVP.

If he can hang with the best the league has to offer with using his off hand, then these odds could easily improve in a short instant. Right now, the favorites to win the All-Star Game MVP include Giannis Antetokounmpo, Tyrese Haliburton, Steph Curry, LeBron James, and Jayson Tatum. On paper, most NBA peers would say the West has the better team. This also helps Edwards’ chances of success this weekend.

His Numbers This Season

Anthony Edwards led the Minnesota Timberwolves to the top spot of the Western Conference with a win-loss record of 39-16. He is also having another great individual season. On the year, Edwards is averaging 26.3 points, 5.2 total rebounds, and 5.3 assists per game. He is also tallying an effective field goal percentage of 53.7 percent.

As if that was not impress enough, the former Georgia Bulldog also has a player efficiency rating of 19.9, a true shooting percentage of 59.1 percent, and an box plus/minus rating of +3.8. All of which are career-bests. If it was not clear enough already, Anthony Edwards is poised to be one of, if not, the next face of the NBA. If he leads the Minnesota Timberwolves to a deep playoff run, then he will be considered a top-five player in the league sooner rather than later.