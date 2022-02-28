Baylor vs Texas Preview, Odds, Prediction and Free NCAA Picks

In Monday night’s Big 12 Conference rematch, the No. 10 Baylor Bears are facing off against the No. 20 Texas Longhorns; NCAA picks are available here. Keep scrolling for Bears vs Longhorns preview content.

Will Baylor obtain its first head-to-head victory over Texas since Feb. 6, 2019? The point total has gone over in four of the Longhorns’ last five games played. Along with the starting lineups, our top NCAA picks and betting trends are featured below.

Baylor vs Texas Game Information

🏀 Teams: Baylor Bears | Texas Longhorns

Baylor Bears | Texas Longhorns 📊 Record: Bears (24-5, 15-13-1 ATS) | Longhorns (21-8, 12-16-1 ATS)

Bears (24-5, 15-13-1 ATS) | Longhorns (21-8, 12-16-1 ATS) 📅 Date: Monday, February 28, 2022

Monday, February 28, 2022 🕛 Time: 9 p.m. ET

9 p.m. ET 📺 TV Channel: ESPN & ESPN3

ESPN & ESPN3 🏟 Venue: Frank Erwin Special Events Center; Austin, Texas

Frank Erwin Special Events Center; Austin, Texas 🎲 NCAA Odds: Bears -12.5 (-115) | Longhorns +12.5 (-105)

Bears vs Longhorns NCAA Picks and Betting Odds

Bears vs Longhorns Injuries

Baylor Bears Injury Report

F Jonathan Tchamwa Tchatchoua (out for the season) | G LJ Cryer (questionable) | G Langston Love (out for the season)

Texas Longhorns Injury Report

C Tre Mitchell (out indefinitely)

RELATED: March Madness Bets Explained

Bears vs Longhorns News and Preview | NCAA Picks

For tonight’s matchup, the No. 10 Baylor Bears are striving to extend their win streak to four games. On Saturday, in the Bears’ 80-70 upset home win over the No. 5 Kansas Jayhawks, Flo Thamba led his team in scoring with 18 points. Jeremy Sochan also closed out his performance with 17 points, 5.0 rebounds and 1.0 assist in 31 minutes on the court.

Baylor has won seven of its previous 10 contests. The Bears have not lost since Feb. 16, when the Red Raiders defeated them 83-73. Counting this win against the Jayhawks, the team is now 7-3 away, 14-2 at home and 5-5 ATS on the road this season. NCAA picks are below.

Moreover, on Saturday, in the No. 20 Texas Longhorns’ 82-81 win versus the West Virginia Mountaineers, forward Timmy Allen finished his outing with a double-double. He had 26 points, 10 rebounds and 3.0 assists in 36 minutes played. Guard Marcus Carr contributed 15 points in 17 minutes as well.

Referring to ESPN’s Basketball Power Index, the Bears have a 52.5% probability of winning.

Texas has won seven of its past 10 games played. After losing 61-55 versus the Red Raiders on Feb. 19, the Longhorns have won back-to-back contests. The team has a record of 5-2 in their last seven games played in the month of February. Now, they are 16-2 at home, 4-6 away and 9-8-1 ATS at home.

Upon further review of other head-to-head meetings, in the past five matchups, the Bears are a flawless 5.0 against the Longhorns. Texas had not defeated Baylor since Feb. 6, 2019, when the team won 84-72 on their home court. Baylor vs Texas picks are below.

Bears vs Longhorns NCAA Betting Trends | NCAA Picks

Baylor is 3-6 ATS in the team’s past nine games played.

The Bears are 5-1 SU in their last six contests.

Also, the total has gone over in five of the Bears’ previous seven games played on a Monday.

Plus, Texas is 8-3 SU in its past 11 contests.

The Longhorns are 17-2 SU in their last 19 home games.

Next, the Longhorns are 1-6 ATS in their previous seven home matchups versus the Bears.

Projected Baylor Bears Starting Lineup

G Adam Flagler | G James Akinjo | F Flo Thamba | F Kendall Brown | F Matthew Mayer

Projected Texas Longhorns Starting Lineup

G Marcus Carr | G Andrew Jones | G Courtney Ramey | F Christian Bishop | F Timmy Allen

Bears vs Longhorns Prediction | Free NCAA Picks

Entering this Big 12 Conference showdown, Baylor is 24-3 as a favorite, 0-2 as an underdog and 5-5 ATS away, whereas Texas is 19-4 as a favorite, 2-4 as an underdog and 9-8-1 ATS at home. Baylor has won the last five matchups versus Texas. To add to that, when playing as underdogs, the Longhorns are 2-4 ATS in their past six contests.

Keep in mind, the Bears are 6-1 ATS in their previous seven road games against the Longhorns. So, pick the Bears to win, they will cover the spread and the total will go over 134.5. If you have never placed a bet on an NCAA game, study our handicap betting guide. Other NCAA picks are on the main page.

