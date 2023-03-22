Home » news » Watch Haley Van Liths Heated Exchange With Sonya Morris After Womens March Madness Win Vs Texas

March Madness

WATCH: Haley Van Lith’s heated exchange with Sonya Morris after Women’s March Madness win vs Texas

Updated 23 seconds ago on
2 min read
Zach Wolpin profile picture
LinkedIn Twitter Instagram
Disclosure
We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

On Monday, the Louisville Cardinals Women’s basketball team punched their ticker to the Sweet 16. They smashed the Texas Longhorns 73-51 and there wasn’t any real drama until after the game when players were shaking hands. Louisville’s Haley van Lith and Texas’ Sonya Morris had a heated exchange and nobody really knows what was said. The social media world ate this up and everyone had their own take on what happened. 

Van Lith and the Cardinals punched their ticket to the Sweet 16 on Monday night, but her exchange with Texas’ Morris has overshadowed her team’s success. She kept her emotion through the rest of the handshake line and was somewhat rude to the other Texas players. Even she was quoted saying that “sports can get chippy”.

What was really said between Haley Van Lith and Sonya Morris after the game?

Louisville’s Haley Van Lith and Texas’ Sonya Morris had some choice words for each other after the Cardinals’ 73-51 win on Monday. It’s hard to truly interpret what was said, but both clearly had some choice words for one another. Following the win on Monday night, Van Lith had this to say to the media about the whole situation.

“I have all the respect in the world for Texas. No hard feelings. Sports can get chippy, you play in the heat. At the end of the day, I’m gonna let it go, you know. No hard feelings, I assume that they’ll do the same. I’m just proud of our win. I don’t want to focus on what happened at the end.” – Haley Van Lith

College basketball sources have since then recovered some past information about Morris and that she used to play for DePaul. Her face may seem familiar to Cardinals fans.

Van Lith and Morris played two completely different games on Monday. Morris finished the game with just two points in 11 minutes played while Van Lith had 21 points, 3 rebounds, and 3 assists in a team-leading 40 minutes. Texas’ season is over and the #5 Louisville Cardinals will be facing #8 Ole Miss in the Sweet 16.

Zach Wolpin profile picture

Zach Wolpin is an NBA expert and has been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin has been a fan of the NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion is life is watching sports and being able to share his passion for sports through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years. like https://sircharlesincharge.com/, https://gmenhq.com/, and https://www.tapinto.net/towns/south-plainfield/. Before he became an NBA News Writer, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.

Trending Now