On Monday, the Louisville Cardinals Women’s basketball team punched their ticker to the Sweet 16. They smashed the Texas Longhorns 73-51 and there wasn’t any real drama until after the game when players were shaking hands. Louisville’s Haley van Lith and Texas’ Sonya Morris had a heated exchange and nobody really knows what was said. The social media world ate this up and everyone had their own take on what happened.

Van Lith and the Cardinals punched their ticket to the Sweet 16 on Monday night, but her exchange with Texas’ Morris has overshadowed her team’s success. She kept her emotion through the rest of the handshake line and was somewhat rude to the other Texas players. Even she was quoted saying that “sports can get chippy”.

Hailey Van Lith said OUT MY WAY pic.twitter.com/d91K3GQfG9 — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) March 21, 2023

What was really said between Haley Van Lith and Sonya Morris after the game?

Louisville’s Haley Van Lith and Texas’ Sonya Morris had some choice words for each other after the Cardinals’ 73-51 win on Monday. It’s hard to truly interpret what was said, but both clearly had some choice words for one another. Following the win on Monday night, Van Lith had this to say to the media about the whole situation.

“I have all the respect in the world for Texas. No hard feelings. Sports can get chippy, you play in the heat. At the end of the day, I’m gonna let it go, you know. No hard feelings, I assume that they’ll do the same. I’m just proud of our win. I don’t want to focus on what happened at the end.” – Haley Van Lith

College basketball sources have since then recovered some past information about Morris and that she used to play for DePaul. Her face may seem familiar to Cardinals fans.

Van Lith and Morris played two completely different games on Monday. Morris finished the game with just two points in 11 minutes played while Van Lith had 21 points, 3 rebounds, and 3 assists in a team-leading 40 minutes. Texas’ season is over and the #5 Louisville Cardinals will be facing #8 Ole Miss in the Sweet 16.