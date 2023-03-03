Entering the 2023 Big 12 Tournament, the No. 3 Kansas Jayhawks have the best odds to win the Big 12 Championship. On Saturday, March 4, Kansas plays No. 9 Texas to finish the regular season. The conference favorite is 25-5 overall and 13-4 versus Big 12 opponents.

Kansas could become the first team since Florida in 2006 and 2007 to repeat as National Champions. Last season, the Jayhawks won 72-69 over North Carolina in the 2022 NCAA Tournament National Championship. Check out the BetOnline odds below for this year’s Big 12 Tournament.

2023 Big 12 Tournament Odds — Kansas remains No. 1 favorite

Senior forward Jalen Wilson leads the Jayhawks in points (19.6) and rebounds (8.3) per game this season. Wilson is also shooting 41.7% from the floor and 33.1% outside the arc. The 6-foot-8 wing leads the Big 12 in points (589), rebounds (249), and field goals (201).

Now, No. 3 Kansas is working to win its 17th conference tournament championship. The men’s basketball program has made a total of 50 NCAA Tournament appearances. At full strength, the Jayhawks are more than capable of at least repeating as Big 12 Tournament champs.

Nonetheless, if an upset occurs later down the line, BetOnline oddsmakers are giving Texas (+350), Baylor (+400), and Iowa State (+600) the next-best odds to win the conference tournament.

Big 12 Championship is Saturday, March 11 at 5 p.m. ET

At T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Missouri, the Jayhawks will play either the No. 8 or 9 seed for the quarterfinals at 2 p.m. ET on Thursday, March 9. This matchup will air live on ESPN2.

Since Kansas suffered three straight losses to No. 13 Kansas State (Jan. 17), TCU (Jan. 21), and No. 17 Baylor (Jan. 23), winning this Saturday against No. 9 Texas and securing a Big 12 tourney title will help them secure the top seed in the NCAA Tournament.

Regarding the Big 12 Tournament schedule, the first round begins Wednesday, March 8. On Opening Day, the No. 8 and 9 seeds will face off at 6 p.m. ET. Then, the No. 7 seed will play No. 10 Oklahoma at 8:30 p.m. ET. The first round will air live via ESPN+ and ESPNU.

College Basketball Betting Content You May Like