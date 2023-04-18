In an intriguing development, Bill Simmons, the renowned sports writer, dropped a bombshell hinting that Bronny James, son of NBA superstar LeBron James, could be committing to the USC Trojans. If true, this would be a massive coup for the college basketball program. With Silas Demary Jr.’s recent request for release from USC, speculation is mounting that Bronny James is the driving force behind this decision.

Bronny James, a 5-star prospect and the No. 9 overall recruit in the 2023 class according to On3, has yet to announce his college basketball choice or whether he will enter the pro ranks in the G-League. The talented 18-year-old combo guard, who stands at 6’3″ and weighs 190 pounds, has impressed during his time at Sierra Canyon High School in Chatsworth, California.

Averaging 14.0 points, 5.5 rebounds, 2.9 assists, and 1.8 steals per game during his senior season, James has showcased a diverse skill set that has caught the attention of many college programs. However, it could be the USC Trojans who will grab his signature if Bill Simmons’ recent comments are to be believed.

Bill Simmons says he expects Bronny to go to USC and for LeBron to ring-chase. Windhorst says LeBron is going to Bronny-chase. Simmons proceeds to say "thats assuming Bronny comes into the league after one year. I just dont think thats realistic"

“LeBron’s son [Bronny] is going to go to USC,” Simmons stated in a very matter of fact manner on the Bill Simmons Podcast.

Silas Demary Release Request a Sign Bronny is Heading to USC?

In the run-up to the McDonald’s All-American game, Bronny James was the only player who had not announced his college destination, fueling speculation about his future plans. During the event, several players and their associates suggested that USC was in prime position to land James if he chose the college route, with some mentioning the G-League as another possible option.

Silas Demary Jr., a 6-foot-4 guard from Combine Academy in North Carolina, recently requested a release from USC. The No. 57 overall recruit in the class of 2023 had previously cited playing time as a significant factor in his commitment to the Trojans.

Demary’s decision to seek a release has only added more fuel to the fire, leading many to believe that James could be joining the Trojans next season.

However, it is essential to note that Demary’s decision could also be influenced by other factors. The return of guard Boogie Ellis, who chose to utilize his extra COVID year instead of pursuing the NBA, and the arrival of 2023’s No. 1 ranked player Isaiah Collier, a point guard, may have limited Demary’s potential minutes on the court.

Nevertheless, it is difficult to ignore the growing signals that point towards Bronny James committing to the USC Trojans. If James does indeed join the Trojans, there is no doubt that he will play a significant role on the team, given his impressive skill set and pedigree.

While nothing has been confirmed, the potential addition of Bronny James would undoubtedly make the USC Trojans a force to be reckoned with in the coming college basketball season. For now, fans and analysts alike will have to wait with bated breath to see if Bill Simmons’ prediction comes true and Bronny James ultimately chooses to play for the USC Trojans.

