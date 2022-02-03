Boise State vs Wyoming College Basketball Picks and Betting Prediction for Today

In a top-tier Mountain West conference matchup, the scorching hot Boise State Broncos will travel to Wyoming to take on the Cowboys at the Auditorium. Both of these teams are fighting for an NCAA at-large bid case and look to improve that case Thursday night. Let’s look at the top college basketball betting picks and betting trends, then give our Boise State vs Wyoming prediction for the game today.

Boise State vs Wyoming Game Info

Boise State Broncos (17-4, 8-0 Mountain West) vs Wyoming Cowboys (17-3, 6-1 Mountain West)

Date: Thursday, February 3, 2022

Time: 9 PM ET

Venue: The Auditorium – Laramie, WY

Coverage: CBSS

Boise State vs Wyoming College Basketball Betting Picks and Odds

Moneyline: Boise State (+) | Wyoming (-)

Point Spread: Boise State: +1 (-110) | Wyoming: -1 (-110)

Total: 129 – Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Boise State vs Wyoming College Basketball Betting Preview

The Boise State Broncos come into this game Thursday night coming off yet another win against Frenso State. They currently have an incredible 14-game win streak, having not lost a game since late November. They are undefeated in Mountain West conference play as they are 8-0. Recently, they have been in risk of losing a conference game, but they are finding way to just win, that’s all that matters, right? It’s going to be a tough task to beat Wyoming, who sits right behind them in the Mountain West at 17-3.

The Wyoming Cowboys come into this anticipated game Thursday coming off a win against Colorado State at home at the auditorium. They finished January 6-1, with their lone loss coming at the hands of Boise State, who they will face in this one. Wyoming is undefeated at home at 9-0 and look to carry that trend into this game against the Broncos, who only have 1 loss on the road. Something has to give in this one. Tune into CBSS at 9 PM ET to watch this highly anticipated Mountain West conference battle.

Boise State vs Wyoming College Basketball Betting Trends

Boise State is 9-3 against the spread (ATS) in their last 12 games.

The total has gone under in 5 of the last 6 of Boise State’s games.

Boise State is 6-0 straight up (SU) on the road in their last 6 games.

Wyoming is 4-3 ATS in their last 7 games.

Wyoming is 8-1 SU in their last 9 games.

The under has hit in 4 of the last 7 games Wyoming has played.

Boise State vs Wyoming Prediction | College Basketball Betting Picks

In the last meeting between these two teams, Boise State got the best of the Cowboys, winning by 3. Boise State didn’t slow down there, either, winning at Fresno State 3 days later. In the previous matchup, Abu Kigab lead the way for the Broncos with 18 points on 6-12 shooting, while Graham Ike led the way for the Cowboys with 19 points on 8-18 shooting. Wyoming lacked bench scoring in that one, with their only points coming from Noah Reynolds with 5 points. They run a 7-man rotation it seems and could hurt them down the stretch, as players get fatigued. I believe Boise State will pull this one off, making that 15 straight wins and 9 straight conference wins for the boys in blue.

Our college basketball betting Boise State vs Wyoming prediction tonight will be Boise State WINS at BetOnline.

For what it’s worth, ESPN Matchup Predictor gives Wyoming a 50.9% chance to win.

Pick: Boise State WINS

