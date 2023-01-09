Brooklyn’s Historic Shooting Numbers Explain Their Dominant 18-2 Stretch Since 11/27

The season did not start well for the Nets going 2-6 and then firing of Steve Nash. Whatever happened after that point has changed the trajectory of Brooklyn’s season so far. Since 11/27, the team has won 18 of their 20 games played and it’s due in large part to some historic shooting numbers by the Nets. Not only are their superstars playing elite, but their role players are contributing to the fun as well.

Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving are the catalysts to Brooklyn’s success this season, especially on the offensive end. With a 27-13 record this season the Nets are just one game back from the Boston Celtics at the moment. Boston just happens to be the Nets next opponent of the schedule and that game could be a potential playoff series down the line.

NBA betting sites have the Celtics at (+400) to win the Finals this season. Brooklyn will host the Celtics this Thursday at 7:30pm on TNT.

Final numbers from tonight's W 📊 pic.twitter.com/TlJvqrtAA0 — Brooklyn Nets (@BrooklynNets) January 9, 2023

The Nets are shooting the ball at some historic numbers in the 2022-23 season

Durant and Irving are two extremely gifted scorers for Brooklyn and the players around them are playing to their full potential. The 2022-23 Brooklyn Nets currently rank first all-time in effective field goal percentage and true shooting percentage. Both Irving and Durant are 50/40/90 type players and they bring that every night for the Nets. Additionally, they are second all-time in two-point field goal percentage and are tied for 18th in three-point percentage.

That’s in large part to players like Seth Curry and Joe Harris who are the third and fourth most accurate three-point shooters in NBA history. Also, Yuta Watanabe has been a surprise success story for Brooklyn this season. He is sporting a lethal (52.7) percent from beyond the arc this season. The Nets also have players like Royce O’Neal and TJ Warren who are not shy to shoot it from deep.

In the Nets 102-101 win vs the Heat on the road, Brooklyn’s superstar Kevin Durant left the game after Jimmy Butler accidently rolled up on Durant’s knee. He didn’t return and is set to have an MRI done today to see the extent of the injury. It could be catastrophic to their season if Durant misses an extended period of time.