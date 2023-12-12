Chicago Bulls guard Ayo Dosunmu became the first NBA player since Tony Snell in 2017 to record zero points, zero rebounds, zero assists, zero steals, and zero blocks in a single game after playing at least 25 minutes.

In Monday night’s 133-129 overtime loss to the Milwaukee Bucks, Dosunmu shot 0-for-6 from the floor and missed both 3-point attempts in almost 26 minutes as a starter. Interesting enough, Snell was with the Bucks in 2017.

Per multiple NBA betting sites, the Chicago Bulls hold 21st-ranked odds to win this season’s championship. Sportsbooks are showing better odds for the Indiana Pacers, Atlanta Hawks, and Orlando Magic.

Ayo Dosunmu tonight: 0 points

0 rebounds

0 assists

0 steals

0 blocks

0% FG pic.twitter.com/0lzl2Ey8ks — NBACentral (@TheDunkCentral) December 12, 2023



In his fourth season, Snell missed both of his shot attempts from the field and a 3-pointer in nearly 29 minutes as a starter against the Utah Jazz on Feb. 24, 2017. Dosunmu and Snell each picked up only one foul as well.

Unfortunately, Dosunmu’s disappointing outing is a direct reflection of his own lackluster season. Through 22 appearances in 2023-24, the 6-foot-5 guard is averaging career lows of 6.1 points, 1.6 rebounds, 1.7 assists, and 18.6 minutes per game.

Chicago Bulls guard Ayo Dosunmu has three zero-point games this season, had three last season after 80 games

Dosunmu’s 46.4% shooting percentage from the field is also a career low. Last night’s performance was his third zero-point game of the season. Note that he only recorded three all last season after having played in 80 games.

In Chicago’s 124-118 win over the New Orleans Pelicans on Dec. 2, Dosunmu recorded a season-high 15 points, three assists, and two steals in 33 minutes off the bench.

DeMar DeRozan led the Bulls in scoring Monday with 41 points, and Coby White added 33 for Chicago.

Last night Ayo Dosunmu finished with zeros across the board (in points, rebounds, assists, steals, and blocks) despite starting and playing 26+ minutes. Only two players played more minutes in a 0/0/0/0/0 game. (via @NBAcrazystats) pic.twitter.com/2XRD3m17Nf — BasketballNews.com (@basketbllnews) December 12, 2023



DeRozan ended his outing with 11 assists, becoming only the second Bulls player and first since Michael Jordan in 1992-93 with at least 40 points and 10 assists in a game. Jordan did it nine times in his career.

Although the Bulls trailed 74-65 at halftime, the club pulled to 91-89 after Jevon Carter’s 3-pointer at the end of the third quarter. Chicago outscored the Bucks 53-44 in the second half to force overtime.

“I was really proud of the way these guys competed and fought and battled all the way through,” Bulls coach Billy Donovan said. “We got down by double digits, we came back several times. In overtime, we had some plays around the basket, we just couldn’t finish.”