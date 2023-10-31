The Chicago Bulls are exercising guard Dalen Terry’s $3.51 million club option for the 2024-25 season, per sources. This is part of the four-year, $15.45 million rookie-scale contract he signed with the Bulls last July.

Terry, 21, was selected 18th overall by Chicago in the 2022 NBA Draft out of the University of Arizona. In 38 games off the bench of his rookie 2022-23 season, the guard averaged 2.2 points, 1.0 rebound, and 5.6 minutes per game.

According to multiple NBA betting sites, the Chicago Bulls hold 20th-ranked odds to win this season’s 2024 championship. Sportsbooks are showing better odds for the New York Knicks, Brooklyn Nets, and Toronto Raptors.

The Bulls picked up the third-year option on Dalen Terry, per Bulls PR. It wasn’t a deadline decision. — K.C. Johnson (@KCJHoop) October 31, 2023



In Chicago’s 112-100 loss to the Milwaukee Bucks on Feb. 16, 2023, Terry recorded career highs of 13 points, seven rebounds, and six assists in 28 minutes off the bench. The Arizona native shot 6-of-12 (50%) from the floor.

Per Basketball-Reference statistics, Terry is projected to average 15.9 points, 6.5 rebounds, 3.8 assists, and 1.6 steals per game this 2023-24 season. Also, he is expected to shoot 47.2% from the field and 31.9% beyond the arc.

Chicago Bulls exercise Dalen Terry’s 2024-25 club option, assign guard to G League affiliate

While with the Windy City Bulls, Chicago’s G League affiliate, Terry averaged 19.7 points, 7.7 boards, 4.3 assists, 1.7 steals, 1.0 block, and 32.4 minutes per game last season. Plus, he shot 47.7% from the floor and 41.7% from 3-point range.

On Monday, Chicago sent Terry to Windy City for G League training camp. This move was made in an effort to give him more reps. Bulls coach Billy Donovan felt it was in his best interest to practice with the team’s G League affiliate.

“They started training camp [Monday] so with where the opportunity to play [with us] is at and the number of bodies we have, getting him started there with those guys and getting practice and scrimmages in is beneficial,” Donovan said.

Roster Update: We have assigned guard Dalen Terry to the @WindyCityBulls. pic.twitter.com/ignQg7XXfK — Chicago Bulls (@chicagobulls) October 30, 2023



“They have a pretty short training camp before they start playing some games. I think that’s what he needs.”

Donovan also reiterated the importance of Terry playing, not just sitting out.

“I think it’s a fine line because there is value when he isn’t playing and he’s here to sit there and see and watch and observe and be in shootarounds,” he added. “But the overall best benefit is him just playing.”

In Saturday’s loss to Detroit, the 6-foot-7 guard scored three points in two minutes off the bench. Terry did not play against Toronto, and he was not with the team in Monday’s win over the Indiana Pacers.