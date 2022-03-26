Bulls vs Cavaliers Preview, NBA Odds, and Free NBA Picks

The Chicago Bulls and the Cleveland Cavaliers are set to meet on Saturday at 8 EST. This game is going to be played in Cleveland at the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse as the Cavaliers will be coming in at 41-32 and the Bulls will be coming in at 42-31. Both of these teams have been at the top of the Eastern Conference standings for most of the year, which leads to this one being an exciting regular-season matchup.

Bulls vs Cavaliers – Game Information

🏀 Teams: Bulls vs Cavaliers

📊 Record: Bulls(42-31), Cavaliers(41-32)

📅 Date: March 26th, 2022

🕛 Time: 8:00 PM EST

📺 TV Channel: NBA League Pass

🏟 Venue: Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

🎲 Odds: Bulls(pk), Cavaliers(pk)

Bulls vs Cavaliers Odds

When factoring in that both of these teams have a good chance of meeting in the Eastern Conference playoffs, this should be one of the more interesting games of the day. Chicago hasn’t looked good recently, but neither has Cleveland.

Bulls vs Cavaliers Injuries

Below, we will take a look at players who are currently on the injury report for Saturday’s game. Neither team should have any late scratches.

Bulls Injuries

Lonzo Ball out

Cavaliers Injuries

Rajon Rondo out

Dean Wade out

Jarrett Allen out

Collin Sexton out

Bulls vs Cavaliers Preview

Chicago will travel to Cleveland on Saturday for a battle versus the Cavaliers.

Chicago Needs To Wake Up

The Chicago Bulls have certainly not played the brand of basketball that they were hoping for down the stretch.

They’re going to be coming into this one on a two-game losing streak and have only managed to win three of their last 10 games. They ended up losing by nearly 20 points to a below-average New Orleans Pelicans team on Thursday, even with Zach LaVine scoring 39 points.

On the season, Chicago has the 17th net rating, the 10th rated offensive rating, and the 22nd rated defensive rating.

Cavaliers Also Need To Be Better

The Cleveland Cavaliers are another team that hasn’t been able to play the brand of basketball that they were hoping for down the stretch.

Cleveland is going to be coming in only winning five of their last 10 games, and lost their last one to the Toronto Raptors on Thursday. This is a game that Cleveland wanted to win considering that Toronto could jump them in the Eastern Conference standings in the upcoming days.

On the season, Cleveland has the 11th rated net rating, the 20th rated offensive rating, and the fourth rated defensive rating.

NBA Betting Trends — Bulls vs Cavaliers

Let’s check out some of the NBA betting trends for the game below.

Bulls Trends

35 games have gone OVER and 38 have gone UNDER this season.

38-34-1 ATS this season.

Cavaliers Trends

32 games have gone OVER and 41 have gone UNDER this season.

39-30-4 ATS this season.

Free NBA Picks — Bulls vs Cavaliers

For this game, I’m going to go with the Chicago Bulls to cover the spread. Personally, I think this is going to be the most difficult game of the night to bet on.

Both teams have been playing below-average basketball as of late, but when factoring in the injuries that the Cavaliers are dealing with, I have to give the slight edge to Chicago in this one.

