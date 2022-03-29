Wizards vs Bulls Preview, NBA Odds, and Free NBA Picks

The Washington Wizards and the Chicago Bulls are set to meet on Tuesday at 7 EST. This game will be played at the Capital One Arena as Chicago will be coming in at 43-31 and Washington will be coming in at 32-42. Considering the position that Chicago is currently in, this is a game that almost feels like a must-win for them in the standings.

Wizards vs Bulls – Game Information

🏀 Teams: Chicago Bulls vs Washington Wizards

📊 Record: Bulls(43-31), Wizards(32-42)

📅 Date: March 29th, 2022

🕛 Time: 7:00 PM EST

📺 TV Channel: NBA League Pass

🏟 Venue: Capital One Arena

🎲 Odds: Bulls(-1.5), Wizards(+1.5)

Wizards vs Bulls Odds

The Chicago Bulls are going to be coming into this one as the favorites, and rightfully so. They have struggled at some point throughout the year, but the Bulls have been much better than Washington has for most of the season.

Wizards vs Bulls Injuries

Below, we will take a look at players who are currently on the injury report for Tuesday’s game. Neither team should have any late scratches.

Wizards Injuries

Kyle Kuzma out

Vernon Carey Jr. out

Bradley Beal out

Bulls Injuries

Lonzo Ball out

Wizards vs Bulls Preview

Chicago will travel to Washington on Tuesday for a battle versus the Wizards.

Bulls Need This One

The Chicago Bulls are going to be coming into this one as the number five seed in the Eastern Conference. Unfortunately for Chicago, if they were to lose a few games, they could find themselves in that number seven seed, which would mean that they have to play in the play-in tournament.

Chicago was able to come away with a very impressive win in their most recent game as they were able to take down a tough Cleveland Cavaliers team, 98-94. Zach LaVine led the way in this one with 25 points.

On the season, Chicago has the 17th rated net rating, the 11th rated offensive rating, and the 21st rated defensive rating.

Wizards Season Is Over

The Washington Wizards season might not officially be over yet, but it doesn’t seem likely that this team is going to be able to sneak into the playoffs. They’re currently five games behind the tenth place Atlanta Hawks, and with only 10 games left, the Wizards have a slim chance of making the playoffs.

Washington will be coming into this one only winning three of their last 10 games, but they did manage to win their last two.

Washington was able to take down a tough Golden State Warriors team on Sunday as they ended up winning 123-115. They were able to get big contributions out of multiple guys as three players finished with over 22 points.

NBA Betting Trends — Wizards vs Bulls

Let’s check out some of the NBA betting trends for the game below.

Wizards Trends

40 games have gone OVER and 34 have gone UNDER this season.

30-42-2 ATS this season.

Bulls Trends

35 games have gone OVER and 39 have gone UNDER this season.

39-34-1 ATS this season.

Free NBA Picks — Wizards vs Bulls

For this game, I’m going to go with the Chicago Bulls to cover the spread. I’m never a fan of taking Chicago covering the spread, but I do think that this is a game that they realize they need to win.

Although Washington is going to be coming into this one after two impressive wins, I don’t imagine that this trend is going to continue for them.

