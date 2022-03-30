Mavericks vs Cavaliers Preview, NBA Odds, and Free NBA Picks

The Dallas Mavericks and the Cleveland Cavaliers are set to meet on Wednesday at 7 EST. This game is going to be played in Cleveland at the Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse as Dallas will be coming in at 47-29 and Cleveland will be coming at 42-33. This is a huge game for both teams in their respective conferences as they’re both trying to make their way up in the standings.

Mavericks vs Cavaliers – Game Information

🏀 Teams: Dallas Mavericks vs Cleveland Cavaliers

📊 Record: Mavericks(47-29), Cavaliers(42-33)

📅 Date: March 30th, 2022

🕛 Time: 7:00 PM EST

📺 TV Channel: NBA League Pass

🏟 Venue: Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

🎲 Odds: Mavericks(-4.5), Cavaliers(+4.5)

Mavericks vs Cavaliers Odds

Both teams are going to be coming into this one as two of the better teams in the NBA. Considering that Dallas is going to be coming off a back-to-back, this could be a tough game for them to win.

Below, you can find NBA odds for the game

Mavericks vs Cavaliers Injuries

Below, we will take a look at players who are currently on the injury report for Wednesday’s game. Neither team should have any late scratches.

Mavericks Injuries

Luka Doncic questionable

Trey Burke out

Sterling Brown out

Theo Pinson out

Tim Hardaway Jr. out

Cavaliers Injuries

Evan Mobley out

Jarrett Allen out

Dean Wade out

Rajon Rondo out

Collin Sexton out

Mavericks vs Cavaliers Preview

Dallas will travel to Cleveland on Wednesday for a battle versus the Cavaliers. For the latest NBA betting trends and NBA free picks on Wednesday’s game, check out our Cavaliers vs Mavericks preview below.

Dallas Is HOT

The Dallas Mavericks are going to be coming into this one only one game behind the number three seed in the Western Conference.

The way Dallas has been able to get that high up in the standings is due to their two-game winning streak, and winning seven of their last 10 games.

Dallas is going to be coming into this one after an extremely impressive win against the Los Angeles Lakers, which saw them win by 18 points.

On the season, Dallas has the ninth rated net rating, the 18th rated offensive rating, and the sixth rated defensive rating.

Cleveland Trying To Get Out Of Play-In

The Cleveland Cavaliers haven’t been able to get much going as of late as they’ve only managed to win four of their last 10 games. Cleveland now finds themselves in the play-in game as they’re currently the number seven seed in the Eastern Conference.

Although Cleveland hasn’t been playing well as of late, they were able to take home a victory in their most recent game against Orlando Magic on Monday, 107-101.

On the season, Cleveland has the 12th rated net rating, the 21st rated offensive rating, and the fourth rated defensive rating.

NBA Betting Trends — Mavericks vs Cavaliers

Let’s check out some of the NBA betting trends for the game below.

Mavericks Trends

26 games have gone OVER and 50 have gone UNDER this season.

43-32-1 ATS this season.

Cavaliers Trends

32 games have gone OVER and 43 have gone UNDER this season.

39-32-4 ATS this season.

Free NBA Picks — Mavericks vs Cavaliers

For this game, I’m going to go with the Cleveland Cavaliers to cover the spread. The main reason why I’m going to take Cleveland to cover the spread is that there are some speculations that Luka Doncic might not be playing in this one.

Considering that Dallas is on a back-to-back, it would make sense from their perspective if they do decide to sit him to get ready for the playoffs.

Get free NBA bets for the Mavericks vs Cavaliers game