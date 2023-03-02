After two wins in OT vs the Celtics earlier this season, the Cavs lost in regulation to Boston last night. The team is still fourth in the Eastern Conference at the moment with a 39-26 record. That means the team only has 17 regular season games left to secure as high a playoff spot as they can. With that, the Cavs have signed Sam Merrill up from the G League to a 10-day contract with the team.

Merrill spent his first two seasons as a pro with the Milwaukee Bucks where he was lucky enough to win an NBA championship. He only played 36 career games for the Bucks over two seasons, but is getting a shot to prove himself once again by getting a 10-day contract.

Last October he was one of the Sacramento Kings final training camp cuts and was eventually taken first overall by Cleveland in the G League draft. Now, Merrill gets his chance to suit up with one of the top contenders in the East. Ohio Sports Betting sites have the Cavaliers at (+3300) to win the Finals this season.

In his first two seasons with Milwaukee, Merrill had his ups and downs while playing a very limited role. He had a scorching (.447) three-point percentage his rookie year, but that dropped to (.304) the next season. This year he found himself in he G League and has been having a nice season.

He’s played in 17 games for the Cleveland Charge this season and is averaging (15.9) points, (3.9) rebounds, and (2.8) assists per game. His three-point percentage is back where it was his rookie season at (.423) this season with the Charge.

Last week he recorded a career-high 32 points and hit 10 three-pointers in that game. Now, he’ll get a chance to suit up for Cleveland and can hopefully prove why he’s still worth being on an NBA roster.