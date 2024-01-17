Cleveland Cavaliers guard Darius Garland has been cleared to resume on-court activities after being sidelined for the past month with a broken jaw. Garland, 23, had the wiring in his mouth removed Monday.

Cleveland initially expected the Vanderbilt product to miss at least six weeks. Cavaliers coach J.B. Bickerstaff hopes he can return before the end of the month, per Chris Fedor of Cleveland.com.

Darius Garland fractured his jaw on this collision with Kristaps Porzingis https://t.co/HXaGZOuvKq pic.twitter.com/CTXNxjX3rf — NBA Retweet (@RTNBA) December 15, 2023



Garland has been restricted to a liquid diet since being sidelined. The 2022 All-Star guard suffered the injury during the third quarter of Cleveland’s 116-107 loss to the Boston Celtics on Dec. 15.

The five-year veteran broke his jaw when his face banged into the stomach of Celtics center Kristaps Porzingis on a drive to the basket. He ended his outing with 19 points, two rebounds, and three assists in 37 minutes played.

Garland has missed 12 games this season. Through 20 starts this campaign, Garland is averaging 20.7 points, 2.8 rebounds, 5.9 assists, a career-high 1.6 steals, and 34 minutes per game.

The 6-foot-1 guard is shooting a career-best 47% from the field, 34.6% beyond the arc, and 83.5% at the foul line as well. Cleveland made 20 3s while attempting a franchise-record 57 in Monday’s 109-91 win over the Chicago Bulls.

In Cleveland’s 104-94 victory against the Orlando Magic on Dec. 11, the guard recorded a season-high 36 points, six boards, five assists, and two steals in 40 minutes of action.

Darius Garland and Evan Mobley sat out due to injuries.

Everyone thought the Cavs’ season was over. Yet here they are 10-3 since then. pic.twitter.com/ikw4Tu3aHd — NBA Memes (@NBAMemes) January 16, 2024



Despite the Cavaliers also missing forward Evan Mobley, who underwent arthroscopic knee surgery last month, they have gone 10-3 without two of their best players.

Mobley, 22, has increased his on-court workouts. However, he is not expected to be back until an undisclosed date in February. The 6-foot-11 wing is averaging 16 points and career highs of 10.5 rebounds and 2.9 assists per game.

The Cavs host the Milwaukee Bucks on Wednesday night before going on a four-game road trip.