Cleveland Cavaliers guard Darius Garland expects to receive his second All-Star selection for next month’s 2023 NBA All-Star Game. He hopes to earn a spot as an Eastern Conference reserve.

“I should be an All-Star,” Garland told cleveland.com on Thursday. “My numbers are kind of similar to last year. We’re a lot better as a team this year. We have aspirations for the playoffs and we’re in as of now. Why wouldn’t I be an All-Star?”

Referring to some NBA betting sites, the Cavaliers possess ninth-shortest odds to win the championship. A few sportsbooks are showing better odds for the Milwaukee Bucks and Philadelphia 76ers.

“I should be an All-Star”#Cavs Darius Garland believes he’s done enough to join backcourt buddy Donovan Mitchell in Salt Lake City for the 2023 All-Star Game. Is Garland right?https://t.co/HbPK28sA1X — Chris Fedor (@ChrisFedor) January 27, 2023

“I haven’t been thinking about it,” Garland added. “Just coming out here and hooping. But it would mean a lot. Another All-Star appearance would be super cool. It would mean a lot to make it two times in a row. It’s not up to me though.”

Through 41 starts this season, the Cavaliers guard is averaging a career-high 21.8 points. Along with logging 2.9 rebounds, 8.0 assists, and 1.3 steals per contest, Garland is shooting 44.9% from the field and a career-best 40% beyond the arc as well.

Cavaliers guard Darius Garland hopes to receive Eastern Conference reserve selection for the 2023 NBA All-Star Game

Indeed, his numbers are similar. Last season, the Vanderbilt product averaged 21.7 points, 3.3 boards, 8.6 assists, and 1.3 steals. Plus, he shot 46.2% from the floor, the best of his NBA career. Garland went on to finish the season with 68 starts.

More importantly, fellow Cavaliers teammate Donovan Mitchell received his fourth All-Star selection and was named an Eastern Conference starter. Mitchell is averaging a career-high 28.3 points through 41 starts, in addition to 4.0 rebounds, 4.8 assists, and 1.5 steals.

"Put Darius in the All-Star game." Spida wants to see Garland in Salt Lake City ⭐️ (via @BallySportsCLE)pic.twitter.com/hHamIITgwC — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) January 27, 2023

Needless to say, Darius Garland is not the only player who feels concerned right now. On Thursday, Sixers fans were expecting Joel Embiid to be named an Eastern Conference starter. However, the center was snubbed from the starting lineup.

The four-time All-NBA member ranks second in the league in scoring, averaging a career-high 33.4 points per game through 35 starts with Philly. Not to mention, Embiid is shooting a career-best 53.2% from the field.