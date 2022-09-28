Cavaliers interested in trading for Suns’ Jae Crowder

The Cleveland Cavaliers are interested in trading for Phoenix Suns forward Jae Crowder. Per multiple reports, Cavaliers G.M. Mike Gansey wants to add another piece to his potential playoff team.

According to Joe Vardon of The Athletic, trading for Crowder would give the Cavaliers an extra push against Eastern Conference contenders.

“The Cavs are one player away from serious championship contention, the evidence is at the small forward spot,” explains Vardon.

“It’s why Cleveland is said to have interest in trading for Jae Crowder from the Suns, who is available and is a proven 3-and-D big body who could bang against the Kevin Durants and Jimmy Butlers and Jayson Tatums of the East.”

According to multiple NBA betting sites, sportsbooks show top-15 odds for the Cavaliers winning another championship in 2023. Trading for Crowder will move the team up at least one spot. Check which sportsbooks are anticipating a playoff appearance.

ONE MUST SEEK WORK WHERE HE IS WANTED.. WHERE HE IS NEEDED.! I AM THANKFUL FOR WHAT THESE PAST 2 YRS HAVE TAUGHT ME.! NOW I MUST TAKE ON ANOTHER CHALLENGE WITH CONTINUED HARDWORK & DEDICATION.! FOR THOSE OF YOU WHO CLOSED THE DOOR ON ME…. THANK YOU! 99 BACK SOON.! 🥷🏾🤫🤐 — JAE CROWDER (@CJC9BOSS) September 25, 2022

“Whether the Cavs make an offer, or if the Suns accept what Cleveland would send back, is another matter,” continued Vardon.

“In the meantime, Bickerstaff and his staff will use training camp and the preseason to decide who among the six he mentioned is the best fit to start next to the stars.”

Last season, in 67 starts with the Suns, the wing averaged 9.4 points, 5.3 rebounds, 1.9 assists, and 1.4 steals per game. In addition to averaging 28.1 minutes per game, Crowder shot 39.9% from the field and 34.8% from 3-point range.

Cavaliers are targeting Suns forward Jae Crowder

After losing to the Brooklyn Nets and Atlanta Hawks during the play-in tournament last season, the Cavaliers missed the playoffs. If Gansey adds Crowder to his roster, the 10-year veteran will boost their playoff chances in 2023.

On Tuesday, Bickerstaff mentioned Dean Wade, Caris LeVert, Cedi Osman, Dylan Windler, Isaac Okoro, and Lamar Stevens as potential starters for the 2022-23 season.

The head coach will likely stick with Donovan Mitchell, Darius Garland, Evan Mobley, and Jarrett Allen. If the Cavaliers trade for Crowder, he will round out the team’s starting lineup.

So, what’s Suns G.M. James Jones’ asking price for Crowder? That part is unknown.

Earlier this month, the Cavaliers traded Ochai Agbaji, Lauri Markkanen, Collin Sexton, a 2025 first-round draft pick, a 2026 first-round draft pick, a 2027 first-round draft pick, a 2028 first-round draft pick, and a 2029 first-round draft pick to the Utah Jazz for Mitchell.

On November 28, 2020, Jae Crowder signed a three-year, $29 million deal with the Suns. He’s entering the final year of his contract. The forward will earn $10,183,800 for the 2022-23 season.

The Cavaliers could trade for Crowder during training camp. However, an in-season trade is also in the cards. Then again, this also depends entirely on the Suns’ trade demands.