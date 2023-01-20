Cavaliers’ Ricky Rubio (left knee injury management) out vs. Warriors

Cleveland Cavaliers guard Ricky Rubio (left knee injury management) has been downgraded to out for Friday night’s home game against the Golden State Warriors. Rubio’s rehabilitative process includes alternating between playing in back-to-back games and resting.

On December 28, 2021, the 12-year veteran tore his left ACL against the New Orleans Pelicans. The 32-year-old made his 2022-23 season debut on Jan. 12, when Cleveland won 119-113 versus the Portland Trail Blazers. Rubio logged nine points, three rebounds, and one assist in 11 minutes off the bench.

Per a few NBA betting sites, the Cavaliers have ninth-best odds to win the championship. Some sportsbooks are giving the Philadelphia 76ers and Brooklyn Nets better odds.

Part of Rubio's process coming back from the ACL tear is not playing in back-to-backs right away. #Cavs are sitting him on the front half of this one. https://t.co/BGcBf0qnJD — Danny Cunningham (@RealDCunningham) January 20, 2023

Through four games off the bench this season, Rubio is averaging 5.3 points, 2.5 boards, and 1.5 assists. Plus, he’s shooting 35% from the field, 28.6% beyond the arc, and 75% at the free throw line.

Moreover, it will take time for the Cavaliers guard to play at a high level. Last season, in 34 appearances with Cleveland, the former Minnesota star averaged a career-high 13.1 points per game. Along with recording 4.1 rebounds, 6.6 assists, and 1.4 steals per contest, Rubio shot 36.3% from the floor and 33.9% from deep.

Leading into Friday night’s interconference matchup, Donovan Mitchell (strained left groin) is listed as questionable for the Cavs. Dylan Windler (right ankle sprain) and Dean Wade (sprained left shoulder) remain out indefinitely.

Furthermore, the Cavaliers are 6-4 in their last 10 games. They’re 15-3 in their last 18 home games. However, the Cavs have also failed to cover the spread in their past seven matchups versus the Warriors.

As for Golden State’s injuries, the team will play without Andre Iguodala (right hip soreness), Andrew Wiggins (left foot soreness), Stephen Curry (left hip tightness), Klay Thompson (right ACL injury management), and Draymond Green (right toe soreness).

James Wiseman (left ankle sprain) remains out indefinitely. JaMychal Green (right lower leg infection) and Jonathan Kuminga (right foot sprain) were upgraded to probable as well.

Steph, Dray, Ezal, Wiseman, Klay and Wiggins are listed on the injury report as out while Kuminga and JaMychal are listed as probable for tonight’s @warriors–@cavs game. pic.twitter.com/0GVE1VvmNc — Cyrus Saatsaz (@DogSurfRoadshow) January 20, 2023

Additionally, the Warriors are 5-5 in their past 10 contests. They’ve won their previous 10 consecutive meetings against Cleveland. Golden State has covered the spread in its last seven away games versus the Cavaliers. But this matchup is different, considering Curry, Wiggins, Thompson, and Green are all out.

Based on ESPN’s Basketball Power Index, the Cavaliers have a 91.3% chance of defeating Golden State at home. Sportsbooks show Cleveland as an overwhelming 11-point favorite. The Cavs are 19-4 at home, 25-11 as favorites, 14-7-2 ATS at home, and 28-18 overall. Golden State is 5-18 away, 5-11 as an underdog, 7-16 ATS away, and 22-23 overall.