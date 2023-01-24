Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum has said his left wrist may require surgery in the offseason as he continues to deal with lingering injuries.

Speaking to the media at shootaround, Tatum said he wasn’t completely sure whether his wrist injury would require surgery but added it is definitely a possibility.

“Maybe [it will require surgery]. I don’t want to say yes and I don’t want to say no. It’s something we’ve got to look at once the season’s over. But nothing that’s gonna cause me to miss significant time the rest of the season.”

Tatum continues to struggle with wrist injury from 2022 playoff run

The 24-year-old originally injured his wrist last season and aggravated it during the second round of the playoffs in May against the Milwaukee Bucks after rising up for a dunk with Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Tatum then sported a thick band of tape to support his left wrist throughout the rest of the postseason run as the Celtics lost the NBA Finals in six games to the Golden State Warriors.

He later revealed he had suffered a non-displaced wrist fracture and played through the pain for two months as he led Boston to their best playoff finish since 2010.

After a poor shooting night against the Brooklyn Nets earlier this month, the Duke alum detailed the different injuries and issues he has been struggling with this year.

“If you look at my hand, I’ve got tape on my wrist, tape on my thumb. Tonight I had to tape my middle finger and ring finger together. I got a lot of s**t going on but I love to play too much to sit out.

“One game into the season, I remember I hurt it against Philly and I’ve been taping it ever since. But we’re just going to keep figure out ways to tape it and wrap it up.”

Tatum is a leading candidate to win MVP but according to the latest odds, he trails Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic and Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic in the race.